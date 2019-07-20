Football officials class offered

PIQUA — An OHSAA High School Football Official class, which will immediately make the participant available to officiate junior varsity, junior high, and youth level football, will be offered beginning July 22.

Officials can earn between $35-70 per game depending on the level and can work several games per week.

Classes will be held at the Upper Valley Career Center — Adult Technology building in Piqua on Monday and Thursday evenings from 6:30-9 p.m. beginning July 22. Classes will conclude by Aug. 15, just in time for the season. The class fee of $105 includes class materials and license. Uniform and equipment not included.

To register for this class, use the online system at officials.myohsaa.org. Once registered, complete and edit any profile and contact information and click Choose Sports to indicate “Football.” Click on the Official profile and Select a Course to review the information and register for “West Central Ohio Football Officials Class-Piqua.”

For more information, contact Donn Craig at (937) 418-1888 or d.craig@miamicountyymca.net.