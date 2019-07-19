Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A lunch and will follow at noon. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• FRIDAY FLICKS: Friday Flicks will be offered from 1-3:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Only G and PG movies, related to the theme of “Universe of Stories” are shown. After the movie, children will be treated to three games of bingo with prizes. Children of all ages from 5 and up are welcome to attend. Popcorn will be available as well as several types of drinks! This event will take place in the lower level Community Room.

• TAI CHI: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for Tai Chi for Me this summer on Fridays mornings at 11 a.m. Improve your balance, reduce stress, and enhance agility and power following a Tai Chi routine on DVD. Water will be provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DATE NIGHT: The Miami County Park strict will hold the a “Puzzled Passion” as part of their new Date Night Series from 7-9 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Make time for your significant other and mark your calendar for our new Date Night Series. Participants will work with their date to navigate the historic homestead and solve puzzles. Enjoy some summer snacks and nonalcoholic beverages between riddles. No child care provided. Adults age 18 and up. Program fee $5 per couple. Must purchase tickets prior to event. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• FIRST MAN: “First Man,” will be shown from 2-4:30 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Join staff to watch the movie about Neil Armstrong becoming the first man to walk on the Moon on July 20, 1969.

• STUFFED PEPPERS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer stuffed bell peppers at 6 p.m.

• FRIDAYS ON PROUTY: The Fridays on Prouty concert series in downtown Troy continues at 7:30 p.m. with a performance by Shannon Clark and The Sugar. Admission to this event is free. More information on Shannon Clark and The Sugar can be found at https://www.shannonclarksugar.com/home.

• ORDER FROM MENU: Come and order from the menu, items such as sliders, mozzarella sticks, fried mushrooms, corn dogs and more, at reasonable prices from 6-8 p.m. Challenge your friends to trivia at 7 p.m. Good food, good fun at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Saturday

• ROCK PIQUA: The Eric Sowers Band, a country rock band, will perform as part of the Rock Piqua Concert series on Canal Place, next to Winans Coffee and Chocolate and behind the 300 block of North Main Street, beginning at 8 p.m. A food truck also will be featured at the event.

• COMMUNITY CONNECTION: The village of Pleasant Hill Council, in collaboration with Newton Township Trustees, will host a free community concert at the soccer fields from 6-9 p.m. featuring Rum River Blend. The evening will include a concession stand and 50/50 to benefit The Barn Youth Center. Bring your own cooler — no alcohol permitted — and lawn chairs or blanket. Outdoor yard games are encouraged. Representatives from the Pleasant Hill Fire Department and the Miami County Sherriff’s Office will also be in attendance.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miam County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Troy Main Street Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on South Cherry Street, just off West Main Street, Troy. For more information, visit www.TroyMainStreet.org or call (937) 339-5455.

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) dinner with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• TEEN TIME: Teens 12 and up are invited to the Milton-Union Public Library from 3-4:30 p.m. to play games, watch anime, cosplay and have fun. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• MINDFULNESS IN MOTION: The Miami County Park District will hold its Mindfulness in Motion program at 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is designed to help children connect to nature using mindful strategies. We will practice mindfulness by taking nature hikes, meditation, journaling, craft and/or story. Each program will differ slightly, but we will always have a short mindful nature hike. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• MOTH WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold a moth walk from 9:30-11 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Join a park district naturalist and discover some of the most gorgeous nighttime critters, moths. A black light and sugar bait will be used to lure in these beautiful insects. Preregister for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DISCOVERY DAY: Discovery Day will be offered at the Piqua Public Library in the lobby. A performance by comedy juggler, and ventriloquist Mike Hemmelgarn will be from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Appropriate for ages 3-11. From 1-3 p.m. on the Fort Piqua Plaza Fourth Floor, play with LEGO with LEGO artist and Columbus LEGO Club member Anita Howitt. Appropriate for ages 5 and up.

• FISH: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a three-piece fish dinner with coleslaw, rolls and french fries beginning at 6 p.m.

Sunday

• OPEN HOUSE: English Veterinary Services, 1470 W. Main St., Tipp City, will hold an open house from 2-5 p.m. to celebrate the retirement of Dr. Martin E. English from veterinary practice after 38 years. Friends and current and past clients are invited to stop in to say hello and also meet Dr. Johnna Smith, who will be continuing the veterinary practice at this location.

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its dog social “Working Dogs” from 1-3 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 East State Route 41, east of Troy. Participants can watch a live sheep herding demonstration with special guest Chris Thompson, his wonderful border collies and real sheep. Don’t miss this fun event! Remember owners are responsible for their dogs – please clean up after your pet. Meet at the park entrance. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NATURE PLAY: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Play program from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• VIEW FROM VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista birdlife and join members of the BNC Bird Club from 2-4 p.m., as you learn to identify our feathered friends. So come on out, enjoy the camaraderie in our third story window on wildlife. All levels of birders welcome. Check out the feeders for winter finches — pine siskins, purple finches and redpoll. Binoculars available for use.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 8-11 a.m. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

Monday

• POPS CONCERT: A summertime tradition, The Cincinnati Pops Orchestra led by conductor, Keitaro Harada, will return to Troy’s Prouty Plaza at 8 p.m. The first half of the program will feature different kinds of dance and the second half will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first Moon Landing. In case of severe weather, the concert will take place at the Troy Christian High School auditorium, 556 N. Adams St. Bring your lawn chairs. The Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Concert is presented by The Troy Foundation and the city of Troy, and is open to the public at no charge.

• POLLINATOR PROGRAM: The Miami County Park District will be at the Bradford Public Library every Monday from noon to 1 p.m. for a Universe of Pollinators Quest Program. Students can check out books hand-picked by the park district staff. Activities pertaining to the book are done at home. Once an activity is complete, students can collect prizes. Backpacks put together by the park district will be available for check-out as well to assist with the activities.

• MOVIE MONDAY: Movie Monday, a free event for all ages, will be offered at 1 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Each week during the summer, staff will show a full length movie (rated PG or G) and even have free popcorn. If students or parents want to bring in their own snack they may do so, but no powdered snacks like Pixie Sticks or Fun Dip and no drinks that have bright dye in them. The movie will follow with a couple of rounds of bingo where students can win prizes. Parents may stay with their children, but movie-goers are chaperoned by library staff and teen volunteers. Bingo will dismiss at 4 p.m.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for Zumba this summer at 6:30 p.m. Let’s exercise, have fun, and get in shape together by following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water will be provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• MONDAY FUNDAY: Make Monday your Funday at the Troy-Miami County Public Library this summer. Visit the Children’s Department anytime between 9-11 a.m. on Mondays mornings through July 22 to explore the weekly theme, make a related craft, and answer the Question of the Week. This drop-in program is appropriate for all ages. No registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• MOMS & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Trailing Moms & Tots” program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots 0 to five years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. There may even be craft time. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will have the Needle It Group from 9-10:30 a.m.; the newsletter will be published at 9:30 a.m.; the center will be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and Hand and Foot will be offered at 1 p.m.

• PULLED PORK: Pulled pork sandwiches and coleslaw will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. fort $5.

• BOOK CLUB: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at 6:30 p.m. for Novel Conversations to discuss this month’s suggested reading, “Life’s Golden Ticket” by Brendon Burchard. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 112, to learn more. Novel Conversations, an adult monthly book discussion, usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month; they read a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles.

Tuesday-Thursday

• ARCHERY: The Miami County Park District will hold its beginning archery multi-day class on July 15-17 from 1:30-3 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 N. Casstown Sidney Road, Piqua. This series of classes will focus on teaching safety and technique. Equipment is provided. Minimum age is 8 years old. There is a class minimum of three and class maximum of six. Class fee is $20 per person. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Tuesday

• GUITARIST: Guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto will perform at Hayner’s Lucky Lemonade Series at 7:30 p.m. It is not necessary to bring a chair to these concerts, but room is available up front if you want to bring a blanket. For more information, call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing in a Euchre tournament beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A hot dog lunch will be offered. Blood pressure and blood glucose screenings will be offered from 9-10 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• READ WITH PROPS: Students in grades 3-6 will from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library to read with visual props, share ideas, and make illustrations. Light refreshments will be provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• DINE TO DONATE: Join staff at Brukner Nature Center from 5-9 p.m. for this month’s Dine to Donate at Chipotle, 1934 W. Main St., Troy. Chipotle will donate 33 percent of total net sales from purchases made by supporters of BNC. Supporters must present a flier, which can be found online or show the flier on their mobile device to the cashier. No coupons, discounts or other offers are valid during the fundraiser event. Good on dine-in and carry-out. Proceeds will help support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; exercise at 10 a.m.; “Troy in the 1860s” at 11:30 a.m.; and Young at Art from 1-3 p.m.

• STORYBOOK: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff 1:30 p.m. at Brukner Park, located behind the library to enjoy the Miami County Park District sharing a story and activities about pollinators and pollination. For ages Pre-K and up. No registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• SPECIAL SESSION: The West Milton Council will meet in a special council session at the Municipal Buildingat 7:30 p.m. for the consideration of a zoning change.

• STORY TIME: Story time will be offered at 9 and 10 a.m. with Miss Laurie at the J.R. Clark Public Library, Covington. Children will be talking about the ocean and the seas. For show and tell, bring a flashlight.

Wednesday

• BOOK CLUB: Join staff at 1 p.m. for an out of this world good time at the annual youth summer book club. Staff will enjoy book discussions, a snack, and crafts. For children in grade 3 and up. Additional scheduled dates for the Beam Me Up Book Club include July 24. No registration is required. For more information, call 676-2731.

• YOGA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for yoga this summer on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. beginning. Great for beginners. Wear comfortable clothes and bring your own mat. Water will be provided. Please ring the doorbell for entry. Instruction is by DVD. No registration required. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• BABY & ME: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff during the Summer Library Challenge for Baby & Me Laptime on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. During this 7-week summer session, children from birth to age two and a caregiver will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction. No registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• KIWANIS: WHIO meteorologist Jesse Maag will speak at noon at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Jess Nielson, a designer, innovator and architectural artist. Nielson will share her new collection of curated goods designed to share Ohio’s rich history of innovation. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at 12:00 p.m. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit www.kiwaniscluboftroy.com.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m, and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• STORYBOOK TRAIL: from 2 – 3pm on The Square. Join a naturalist from the Miami County Park District as participants read on the Storybook Trail from 2-3 p.m. on the square in Piqua. Offered by the Piqua Public Library.

• HOT SHOTS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer hot shots at 6 p.m.

• BULLET JOURNAL: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at 1:30 p.m. to make a Bullet Journal. If you enjoy making lists, taking notes, tracking things, and doodling, join staff to learn how to combine all these things into a journal. Journal provided. For teens only. Registration is requiredby visiting the library or call 339.0502, Ext. 128, to register.