City adds turn lane to Adams Street

TROY — The city of Troy added a turn lane on Adams Street to accommodate Troy Junior High School traffic this week.

“With the new school year quickly approaching next month, changes are being made this week to improve traffic flow on Adams Street, especially during peak hours. At the direction of Mayor Beamish and with the support of Mayor-Elect Robin Oda, the Adams Street layout has been reviewed by traffic engineers as part of ongoing traffic flow analysis,” according to the press release.

Workers restriped the new traffic pattern on Wednesday.

According to Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington, the redesign was part of the city’s restriping program. Oaks Traffic Engineering, the city’s traffic firm, designed the new lane pattern. Titterington did not have an estimate of the cost to redesign it as of press time.

Titterington said the city “continued to analyze traffic flow to create dedicated turn lanes.”

The restriping will reflect a new traffic flow, which will include a southbound through lane, a left turn only southbound lane, a northbound through lane, and a northbound right turn only lane.

“I am hopeful that this new traffic pattern will provide some relief for the congestion that happens daily during the school year, and during the many events Troy hosts year-round. Kudos to the city for rolling it out before the school year begins so that we can get used to it,” said council member at-large and mayor-elect Robin Oda.

During the Adams Street Improvement project, the city restriped the roadway and reduced the four lanes of traffic to two. A 10-foot-wide bike lane was added causing traffic issues during school drop off and pick up. Motorists were driving into the bike lane to avoid school traffic until the city installed poles to keep motorists out of the bike lane. The guide posts will remain in place, according to Titterington.

“Four lanes was never warranted. When the road was repaved several years ago, we reduced to the two traffic lanes. However, the junior high traffic created a unique situation, which warranted an additional drop lane coming north from the arena side of the road. To continue to be a Bike Friendly community and to promote our complete streets policy, Mayor Beamish approved adding the two-way bike lane on the west side of the road,” Titterington said.

Titterington said the bike lane will remain in place and has been reverted to Riverside Cemetery to connect city parks.

The Adams Street bike lane connects Archer Park, the Great Miami River levee and Community Park to Duke Park as part of the recreational trail system.

Last spring, the city began work to excavate a 10-foot-wide recreational trail path off of Adams Street, which will connect to Community Park and the Riverside Drive trail to Duke Park.

Street crews from the city of Troy begin the process of removing existing street lines on Adams Street between Foss Way and Riverside Drive. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

