RV a total loss following fire

Staff report

TIPP CITY — On Wednesday, the Tipp City Fire & EMS Department was notified of a recreational vehicle (RV) on fire and within a few feet of the barn at 2645 Kessler-Cowlesville Road in Monroe Township., according to a release by Chief Cameron Haller.

Haller said Engine 7, Tanker 12, and EMS units were dispatched at 9:48 p.m. to the fire. The Tipp City First Responder, the EMS supervisor, was the first Tipp City unit on the scene with fire units arriving shortly thereafter.

On scene, Haller said crews found a large motor home fully engulfed in flames. The fire was only 4-5 feet away from a 40-foot-by-64-foot pole barn. Crews immediately began attacking the fire. The fire was readily controlled by 10:18 p.m.

According to Haller, the barn did sustain minimal damage to the siding and accessory use items such as door trim and lights were melted by the heat.

Neighbors and a passerby reported the fire to 9-1-1.

“Their actions assisted in a quick response,” Haller said.

The West Milton Fire Department also was called for mutual aid.

The fire’s exact cause is undetermined. The area of origin is near the RV’s refrigerator area. The owner did state having mechanical issues with the refrigerator recently, according to Haller.

The RV is a total loss, but the building remains functional and intact, he said.

No injuries were reported by the family or emergency responders.

All crews were released without incident.