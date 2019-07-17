Tipp officer facing OVI charge

PIQUA — A Tipp City police officer is facing charges after his arrest for OVI early Saturday morning.

Todd Daley, 30, was arrested after apparently driving over a curb to talk to a pair of Piqua police officers near the intersection of Riverside Drive at North Main Street to verify directions around 2:15 a.m..

According to Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove, officers detected an odor of alcohol and asked Daley to submit to a field sobriety test.

Daley was arrested at the scene and transported to Piqua Police Department where he was administered a test to determine blood alcohol levels.

Following the test, Daley was charged with OVI and released into the custody of a friend.

Daley was very cooperative and remorseful during the entire ordeal said Grove. He was apologetic to Piqua officers for putting them into the situation of having to arrest a fellow officer.

A court date will be set for Daily to face a judge in the matter.