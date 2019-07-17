Centerville woman sentenced for pursuit

MIAMI COUNTY —A Centerville woman who led Troy Police on a pursuit that reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour last April was sentenced in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

Angela Miller, 38, was sentenced to serve 14 months in prison for fourth-degree felony attempted failure to comply with the orders of a police officer. She was granted 99 days of jail credit.

Miami County Prosecutor Janna Parker said Miller could have caused injury to herself, the public and to the police officers who attempted to pull her over in Troy on April 11. Parker requested a prison sentence on behalf of the state.

Judge Stacy Wall said it was “pure luck” no one was harmed in the incident, noting “astonishing” facts of the case prior to sentencing.

“I don’t know how nobody was hurt,” Wall said.

Miller’s pre-sentence investigation also noted her daily use of cocaine.

“The problem I have to look at is the risk to the public,” Wall said.

Miller had requested the Safe Harbor program, which Wall said would not be a sufficient plan for her.

Wall said she understood Miller’s mental health was challenging, but said Miller was putting others at risk with her behavior. Judge Wall listed Miller’s case history, which noted her non-compliance and no significant period of time where she was compliant. Wall read her case history that stated Miller violated community control sanctions, and failure to complete the rehabilitation MonDay program three times. Miller’s record included 14 theft cases since 2000, three burglary charges, nine forgery charges, two unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two reports of receiving stolen property.

The April 11 chase ended near Route 4 in Dayton, nearly 20 miles from Troy, when Miller crashed into a wall on the interstate. Miller avoided stop sticks as well as weaved in and out of traffic when two semi trucks attempted to box her in during the pursuit. Miller then refused to get out of the vehicle, causing the officers to gain entry by busting out the window of her vehicle, causing her minor injuries.

The initial incident began with a report of theft from Troy Walmart and an officer spotted her vehicle near Experiment Farm and West Main Street.

Miller did not speak at the hearing, but wrote a letter to the court.

In other news:

Noah Whitt, 21, of Troy, waived his rights to a grand jury and was charged with fifth-degree felony trafficking drugs on Thursday. Whitt also requested to be sentenced on Thursday, specifically requesting a prison sentence instead of community control.

Whitt was represented by public defender John Herndon. Herndon told the court Whitt expressed that he “doesn’t think he’s disciplined enough” to follow community control sanctions. Whitt told the court he had just got out of jail when he picked up the felony charge. Whitt also made comments on how he thought reporting to probation daily was difficult.

“I am getting tired of doing the same stuff,” Whitt said.

Judge Wall sentenced Whitt to serve nine months in prison. Whitt has several other pending cases.

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

