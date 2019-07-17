Troy man charged with sexual battery

TROY — Troy Police Department detectives arrested a Troy man for alleged sexual battery of a minor on Tuesday.

Chase Fulghum, 21, was charged with five counts of third-degree felony sexual battery and incarcerated at the Miami County Jail. Fulghum was arraigned on the charges in Miami County Municipal Court on Wednesday. His bond was set for $175,000 on all charges.

According to reports, the victim, age 14, reported the allegations against Fulghum while detectives were investigating another case of sexual misconduct involving the victim. The victim was known to Fulghum.

The victim alleged Fulghum performed a variety of sex acts while she was intoxicated and then later on while she was asleep. The victim said Fulghum had more than a bottle of alcohol and they started to play “Spin the Bottle” prior to the alleged crimes. In the report, the victim stated Fulghum apologized. The victim told authorities she wouldn’t have done the sexual acts if she hadn’t been drunk. Fulghum refused to speak to detectives and his phone was seized as evidence, according to reports.

By Melanie Yingst Troy Daily News

