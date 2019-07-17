Crash causes damage, no serious injuries

Piqua Fire Department medics and firefighters, along with Miami County deputies, work the scene of a crash at Farrington and Washington Roads on Wednesday afternoon. The crash occurred just before 3:30 p.m. None of the crash victims were transported for medical care. Traffic on both Farrington and Washington Roads was stopped until the crash could be cleared.

©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved

