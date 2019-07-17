Vandalism continues throughout Troy

TROY — The Troy Police Department continues to seek more information regarding vandals who have “tagged” or spray painted nearly 50 different properties, business and organizations around the city of Troy.

According to Capt. Joe Long, 49 separate reports of vandalism of spray paint on buildings and property has been reported from July 2-15. City parks, City Hall, the library, church buildings and numerous businesses have been targeted.

Two adults were charged with fifth-degree felony vandalism after officers caught them spray painting the Adams St. Bridge columns. The two were released from custody on July 10.

If you have any information, contact Troy Police Department at 339-7525 or the Miami County Communication Center’s non-emergency number at 440-9911 and request the officer in charge.

Criminal damage related to the spray painting of buildings and properties has been reported at the following locations: 406 Elm St.; 204 E. Simpson St.; 425 S. Mulberry St.; four separate incidents reported at 421 S. Union St. at the Troy Laminating Ivex Corp.; 214 W. Water St. at Shipman, Dixon and Livingston Co. LPA; 15 S. Market St.; 49 Cloverleaf Drive; 801 W. Main St., Marathon Station; 217 W. Franklin St., 326 S. Plum; 330 S. Plum; 333 S. Short St.; Troy Skate Park on 21 N. Ridge; 300 Peters Avenue; 221 S. Plum at Quality Fab and Machine; 206 S. Market St.; two incidents at Troy City Hall at 100 S. Market St.; McKaig Race Park at 800 W. Race St.; 419 W. Main St. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library; 235 S. Market St.; CSX Race Drive; 17 W. Franklin St. at the Elks Lodge; 16 S. Market St. at Brower Stationers Office Products; 701 W. Water St. at Troy Lumber; CSX South Union St.; 302 S. Union St. at Herrlinger Park; 1 W. Franklin St. at the Morris House; 225 N. Elm St. at the Eagles; 155 Adams Street Bridge; 114 N. Market Street Bridge; 518 E. Water St. at Spinnaker Coating; 16 W. Franklin St. at First Place Christian Center; 439 N. Elm St. at Treasure Island Park; 403 E. West St.; South Crawford and E. West St.; 103 S. Elm St. Wash N Vac Car Wash; 722 W. Main St. at Advanced Auto Parts; Adams St. and West Main St.; 24 N. Market St.; 1211 W. Main St. at Park Regency Apartments; 1615 Haworth Court at the former site of Buckeye Billiards; 1332 Imperial Court; 101 N. Madison St. and 23 W. Race St.

