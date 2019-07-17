Miami County BBQ Kiddie Tractor Pull winners

MIAMI COUNTY — During the annual Miami County 4-H barbecue held July 13, local children participated in the National Kiddie Tractor Pullers Association’s tractor pull at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

The following is the list of winners from the event:

Age 3 & 4 with 100 pounds of weight: First place, Silas Robinson, 4, of Troy, with a pull of 8 feet 2 inches; Second place, MacKenzie Shoemaker, 4, of West Milton, with a pull of 7 feet 4 inches.

Age 5 & 6 with 140 pounds of weight: First place, Liam Durst, 6, of Casstown, with a pull of 24 feet 2 inches; Second place, Luke Eichhorn, 5, of Troy, with a pull of 20 feet 6 inches; Third place, Wesley Parke, 5, of Covington, with a pull of 19 feet.

Age 7 & 8 with 200 pounds of weight: First place, Lane Grube, 8, of Piqua, with a full pull; Second place, Adyln Robinson, 7, of Troy, 23 feet 9 inches; Third place, Carson Dietrich, 8, of Greenville, 21 feet 9 inches.

Age 9 & 10 with 200 pounds of weight: First place, Garrett Dietrich, 10, of Greenville, with a full pull; Second place, Jacob Eichhorn, 9, of Troy, 29 feet 5 inches; Emma Eichhorn, 9, of Troy, 28 feet 10 inches.