M.C. Relay for Life wraps 2019 event

Miami County Relay for Life Chairperson fro both 2018 and 2019 Belinda Anderson leads her final meeting before turning the reins over to 2020 Co-Chairpersons Halee Mollette and Cheryl Adkins during Tuesday’s RFL 2019 wrap-up meeting at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Anderson plans to continue to captain a Relay team and remain closely involved with Relay For Life. The current total raised for the 2019 campaign in Miami County stands at just over $124,000. The official end of the 2019 Relay for Life effort is the first week of August.

