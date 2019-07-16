Troy woman charged with child endangerment

TROY — A Troy woman was charged with two counts of fourth-degree felony child endangerment after her two children were found unattended on a neighbor’s front porch on Monday morning.

Bonnie G. Smith, 21, of Troy, is currently in the Miami County Jail. Her bond was set at $20,000 for both charges in Miami County Municipal Court on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, a woman found the children around 11 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Sussex Road and no adults were in sight. The reporting party noted the children, one in a soaking wet diaper, were sweaty. The temperature was recorded at 84 degrees at the time of the report. The neighbor changed the clothes and diaper of the children. Seven officers and two Children Services employees assisted in the case.

The male child is 2 1/2 years old and the female child is 22 months old. Smith was located four hours later and two doors down from the neighbor who discovered the children. Smith never reported the children missing from the home at any time during their disappearance.

Officers noted she was not remorseful and reportedly stated, “It’s just child endangerment charges, I’ve had them before.”An officer recognized Smith as a homeless person living in her car located in the Jumpy’s parking lot during an investigation last May.

Smith was reportedly staying in the garage area of her mother’s home in the 1300 block of Sussex Drive. Officers observed the area where she and the children were staying in the garage. Officers noted the children apparently climbed out of two portable cribs and walked out of the garage door. An inflatable mattress was also located in the garage area.

Smith was previously convicted of child endangerment in January 2013 from a Piqua case. She was found guilty and successfully served probation. She was also charged with child abuse in a West Milton case in 2017 and two other child abuse cases were filed on Smith from Piqua in 2012, according to the police officer’s report.

The children are in custody of Children Services, according to officials.

Smith https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/07/web1_Smith-1.jpg Smith

Mother previously convicted of same charges

By Melanie Yingst Troy Daily News

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.