Waterway improvements under way

Scott Meyers, executive directorof the Miami County Park District meets with U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service representative for Miami County Donnie Knight and state coordinator for the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Lori Stevenson, and guests at the Miami County Park District’s 40-acre property north of Duke Park on Tuesday to discuss development of the Great Miami River Off-Channel Habitat area. The project, which began several years ago with the purchase of the property and planting of trees, is about to get into the next phase of development. The USFWS partnered with MCPD to restore a large off-channel wetland at the Duke expansion project. The project will help reduce stream velocity during high water events, provide additional flood storage, nutrient and sediment uptake and provide critical spawning and nursery habitat for fish and wildlife in the Great Miami River. Projects like this one are also important to reducing the impacts of the Mississippi-Gulf hypoxia issue.

