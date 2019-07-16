Downtown Troy to host non-profit, game night

Museum plans fundraiser

TROY — The first Troy Passport Search Game for a Cause fundraiser will be conducted by the Miami Valley Veterans Museum on July 26 at the Non-Profit Game Night sponsored by Troy Main Street.

The Miami Valley Veterans Museum is planning to hold several area rallies over the next few months to raise money for a new museum. The Passport Search Game includes clues that feature downtown Troy businesses and local landmarks. All events will be in the form of rallies, some walking and some driving, but all suitable for individuals, couples, and families.

This first event will take place on Friday night, July 26, from 5:30-8 p.m. in downtown Troy. It is a passport clue hunt/walking rally covering seven blocks downtown. Passport booklets can be purchased that night for $10 and will contain clues to locate local structures. All proceeds will benefit the museum’s building fund.

Future rallies are also being planned for the rest of the year.

For more information, visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com or call (937) 332-8852.