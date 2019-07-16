Council swears in new officer

By Cecilia Fox

For Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City council swore in a new police officer and made some changes to city code regarding sewer tap-in fees.

Luke Veldman was sworn as the department’s newest officer Monday night by Mayor Joe Gibson. Veldman is from Tipp City and is a graduate of Capital University.

“I trust everything will work out great and he’ll have a long and good career here in Tipp City,” councilman Tom Merritt said, offering his congratulations to the new officers.

Council approved an ordinance establishing a $9,000 sewer tap-in fee for property owners in Monroe Township along Floral Acres Drive and Rosedale avenue.

The city is installing a new sanitary sewer main in that area, a project that cost $376,475, finance director John Green said.

“We are in the process of putting a new sewer line in on Floral Acres Drive that will be used by the city to split off part of the flow down Commerce Park Drive and eliminate a bottleneck. But we’re also going to provide sewer service to residents on Floral Acres,” he said.

To connect to the new sewer main, property owners will have to pay a tap-in fee of $9,000 in order for the city to recover a portion of the costs.

The ordinance also amends the code to reflect current sewer tap-in fees. The city adopted an ordinance in 2003 requiring sewer tap-in fees to be adjusted annually to reflect changes in the consumer price index, Green said. But because the new fees have not been codified every year, the fees in the code and on the city’s website are out of date.

Cecilia Fox | For Miami Valley Today Luke Veldman was sworn as the department’s newest officer Monday night by Mayor Joe Gibson. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/07/web1_veldman.jpg Cecilia Fox | For Miami Valley Today Luke Veldman was sworn as the department’s newest officer Monday night by Mayor Joe Gibson.