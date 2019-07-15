Man pinned under farm machinery

PIQUA — A Piqua area man was transported by medics after being trapped beneath a piece of farm equipment on Monday.

A caller to Miami County 911 around 4:30 p.m. Monday told dispatchers that he was trapped under a tractor and needed help.

Piqua Fire Department, Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Piqua Police, and the Lockington Fire Department responded to an address in the 10,000 block of North Piqua-Lockington Road.

Sheriff’s office deputies and Piqua Police were the first to arrive on the scene and found the man with a large bush hog lying across is lower body.

CareFlight was called, but was unable to fly due to weather, as was MedFlight. A call went out for the nearest available towing service to respond.

Once firefighters arrived on the scene, equipment that was available on the farmer’s property was used to free the man from entrapment.

It was determined that a medical helicopter was not needed and the man was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment.

His name and age have not been released.

A Piqua Fire Department medic leaves the scene with a victim who became trapped under part of his tractor on Piqua-Lockington Road on Monday afternoon. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/07/web1_071519mju_pfd_tractorvictim-1.jpg A Piqua Fire Department medic leaves the scene with a victim who became trapped under part of his tractor on Piqua-Lockington Road on Monday afternoon. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Survives accident, taken to hospital

By Mike Ullery

