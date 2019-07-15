Meet Reece

The Miami County Animal Shelter are taking applications on this sweet boy due to his past history. He hasn’t had the best start in life and deserves the very best home now. Reece is about 3-4 years old. He is friendly and outgoing. He has a happy and loving disposition. Staff has no doubt he will be a wonderful pet, they just want to make sure the right home is chosen. If you are interested in Reece, stop in and submit an application. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.