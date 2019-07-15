Restaurant inspections

Inspection provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

July 5

• Purebred Coffee Co., 110 E. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

July 7

• Milton Union Rec Concession Stand, 7640 Milton Potsdam Road, West Milton — Repeat: At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual with Level II Food Safety Certification. Have an individual obtain the Level II Food Safety Certification and be available.

Critical: At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an employee health policy and employees responsibility to report their health information. Obtain an employee health policy and have employees review policy and sign.

At the time of inspection, the establishment was without a written procedure for bodily fluid accidents. Obtain a procedure for cleaning up bodily fluid accidents and ensure those materials are present.

At the time of inspection, did not observe a quaternary ammonium sanitizer test kit available. If using quat ammonium as a sanitizer, obtain quat test strips.

The internal surfaces of cabinets were observed with food and dust debris build-up. Remove items and clean the internal surfaces of cabinets.

Repeat: At the time of inspection, an individual on hand was not certified in Level I Food Safety. Have an individual on hand at all times who is either trained in Level I or Level II Food Safety.

• Homestead Golf Course Pop House, 5327 Worley Road, Tipp City — Repeat: At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual with Level II Food Safety Certification. Have an individual obtain the Level II Food Safety Certification and have them available.

At the time of inspection, a quaternary Ammonium sanitizer test kit was not available. If using quat ammonium sanitizing solution, ensure quat test strips are on hand and be aware of the proper concentration.

At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual who had a Level I Food Safety Certification. Have an individual on hand at all times who is either Level I or Level II Food Safety trained.

July 8

• Covington Care Center (Stillwater Nursing and Rehabilitation), 75 Mote Drive, Covington — Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed an open can of Coke stored on prep table.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed utensils stored in metal drawer under prep table with residual accumulation of food debris. Clean utensils must be stored in a clean and sanitized area where contamination cannot occur. Person in charge was able to remove all utensils from drawer and sanitize the drawer and the utensils.

Outer opening not protected. Observed the door leading to the courtyard, by the three-door reach-in cooler, had a substantial gap of roughly half an inch in the bottom left hand corner. The door is not tight-fitting. Also, around both window AC units, there are gaps that exist where light can be seen. Please seal.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed numerous rubber spatulas in kitchen that were chipped and cracked and no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Person in charge voluntarily discarded cracked and chipped spatulas.

Fixed food equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning. Observed tables where coffee machines and juice dispensers are stored was not properly spaced four inches from wall and was not sealed to wall.

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed deeply scored and scratched cutting boards. Resurface or replace.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed leak in ceiling of walk-in cooler where two cooler panels meet.

Critical: Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet. Observed air gap on ice machine, prep sink, and spigot used to fill steam table were not properly air gapped.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed the walls throughout kitchen and dry storage area are not smooth and easily cleanable. Holes exist throughout facility. The walls behind the three-compartment sink need to be replaced with FRP or stainless steel The wall behind the coffee machines and juice dispenser is deteriorating and rotting away. The ceiling throughout the kitchen and dry storage is textured plaster and needs to be replaced. All walls, floors, and ceilings need to be smooth and easily cleanable, non-porous and non absorbent.

Unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises. Observed three-door reach-in cooler no longer functional stored in kitchen. Repair or remove.

Floor and wall junctures not properly covered or closed and/or floor drains not provided. Observed missing and damaged cove molding throughout the kitchen. Repair or replace.

Food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with Level I certification in food protection. Observed no Level I Food Safety Certification in facility.

• Y’All’s Country Club, 196 N. High St., Covington — Repeat: The ice in the bar area was observed being stored in an open sink. Install a closable ice bin.

• Patty’s IGA, 106 E. Main St., Bradford — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Market Fresh Foods, 301 Troy Pike, Covington — No towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s). Observed no paper towels at the hand sink in the men’s restroom and at the hand sink in the kitchen area.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Time and Temperature Control for Safety foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. Observed chicken sandwich in hot holding case, holding at 121 degrees Fahrenheit. Person in charge voluntarily discarded.

Critical: Missing and/or incomplete allergen declaration(s). Observed chocolate chip and M&M cookies made in the facility, on the counter, wrapped in plastic wrap, for consumer self-service that were not properly labeled with allergens, ingredients, or facility information.

Critical: Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. Observed mouse droppings in the back storage room, in the corner by the desk. Droppings must be cleaned and removed and area monitored for new pest activity.

Improper storage of food items. Observed food items stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed water damaged ceiling tiles throughout facility. Replace.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed residual food debris build-up on the walk-in freezer floor. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

• Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 3998, 715 E. Broadway St., Covington — Outer opening not protected. Observed small gap under back door of kitchen where light could be seen. Install/adjust weather stripping to prevent pest entry. No light should be seen around perimeter of doorways.

Fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning. Observed the following pieces of fixed equipment need to be sealed to the wall: mop sink, hand sinks, three-compartment sink.