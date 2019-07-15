Josh Turner coming to Hobart Arena

TROY — Josh Turner will perform at Troy’s Hobart Arena at 8p.m. Oct. 10 with special guest Troy Cartwright.

From MCA Nashville recording artist Josh Turner’s 2003 platinum-selling debut Long Black Train to his 2017 Billboard No. 1 release, Deep South, Turner has scored multiple GRAMMY, CMA and ACM awards nominations and received six Inspirational Country Music Awards.

As one of the youngest members inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, Turner has sold more than 8 million units, topped more than 1.5 billion in global streaming and populated radio with such memorable hits as “Hometown Girl,” “Would You Go With Me,” “Your Man,” “Time Is Love,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance” and “Long Black Train.”

With his newest project, I Serve A Savior, which debuted at No. 1 atop the Nielsen’s Country Albums chart and No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Christian Albums Chart, Turner adds an exciting new dimension to his already acclaimed career. I Serve A Savior is a thoughtful gospel collection that finds Turner’s rich, distinctive baritone paired with timeless classics including “Amazing Grace,” “How Great Thou Art” and “Great Is Your Faithfulness,” as well as introducing originals including the title track, “I Serve A Savior,” and “The River (of Happiness),” written by his wife, Jennifer, and their eldest son, Hampton. In addition to the 12-track studio project, Turner has released a complementing 90-minute live performance DVD featuring a special interview of Turner with gospel legend Bill Gaither, a performance with Turner alongside his wife Jennifer and their four sons, and more. The DVD has been edited to air as a one-hour television special hosted by Bill Gaither, which will air on numerous networks across the U.S. and Canada.

Turner checked off another bucket list item when he added author to his list of accomplishments. His first book, “Man Stuff: Thoughts on Faith, Family and Fatherhood,” was released in 2014. As highlighted in the book, the Hannah, S.C. native has been songwriting and performing since he was a young child, and in support of music education, created The Josh Turner Scholarship

Fund to assist students interested in pursuing a future in arts and music. As a high school student, Turner had very little access to music education, therefore realizes first-hand the importance of arts education in schools.

Opening for Josh Turner is Troy Cartwright. Early fans could find Cartwright cutting his teeth at upwards of 130 tour dates per year — all before securing a manager or an agent. Now having adopted Music City as his own, the up-and-coming recording artist found a home at Warner Bros./Warner Music Nashville in 2018 and introduced the next phase of his career with the tune “Hung Up On You.” He toured alongside Riley Green on the 2018 Outlaws Like Us tour.

Tickets are on sale beginning at 10 a.m. July 19 and can be purchased online at www.hobartarena.com or by calling (937) 339-2911. Tickets are priced at $65, $42 and $30.