Optimists 5K proceeds to support youth

PIQUA — The Piqua Optimists Club hosted its annual Bob Mikolajewski Memorial 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, July 13 at Piqua High School. This was the 11th year for the event, held in memory of longtime Optimist member Bob Mikolajewski.

This year’s run/walk featured a donut theme with pastries from local favorite, Dobo’s Delights. All 82 of this year’s participants earned a one-of-a-kind finisher medal, and those pre-registered received a donut-themed T-shirt.

Taking top spots overall were Nolan Campbell (male, all age groups) and Cassie Schrubb (female, all age groups). Excluding the two top placers, the following participants took first place in their respective age groups.

Females: Abigail Bartholomew (13 and under), Ellie Pistone (14-18), Lindsay Headings (30-34), Kara Mikolajewski (35-39), Crystal Barton (40-44), Joely Rudy (45-49), Mindy Black-Watson (50-54), Nancy Stager (55-59), Cathy Oda (60-64), Jane Mikolajewski (65-69).

Males: Ty Pettus (13 and under), Jesse Furman (14-18), Topher Eller (19-24), Kaleb Headings (25-29), Tom Robinson (30-34), Trenton Kaen (35-39), Ben Holtvogt (40-44), Ken Pistone (45-49), Greg Watson (50-54), Rick Krogman (55-59), Randy Pearson (60-64), Richard Barton (65-60), Ron Argabright (70 and over).

Sponsors for this year’s Bob Mikolajewski Memorial 5K included (Long Distance level): Wappoo Wood Products, PSC Crane and Rigging, Premier Health Upper Valley Medical Center, and Emerson; (Mid Distance level): Unity National Bank, Alvetro Orthodontics, Hartzell Propeller; and (Sprinter level): John Bertke State Farm and FM Station.

Proceeds from the event will support the many programs and scholarships for youth in the Piqua area. For more information about the Piqua Optimists Club, visit piquaoptimistclub.org or their Facebook page.