Local thespians win awards

TROY — Steve Dietrich of Sidney recently was honored recently at the West Region Ohio Community Theater Association (OCTA) Festival hosted by Troy Civic Theatre at the Barn in the Park in Troy. Dietrich was presented with the Spirit of Community Theatre Award from OCTA. Nominated by Troy Civic Theatre, he is a founding member of The Perennial Theatre Company of Urbana and has worked with Troy Civic Theatre, Wapakoneta Theatre Guild, Windmill Productions (Bellefontaine), Amil Tellers of Dramatics (Lima), and Sock & Buskin Players in Sidney.

Niccole SueAnn Wallace received Merit in Directing for Troy Civic Theatre’s excerpt of “Next to Normal.” Troy Civi Theatre also received Excellence in Ensemble for their excerpt and was invited as the alternate to OCTA’s annual state conference to be held this year in Perrysburg, Ohio over Labor Day weekend.

Alicia Walton and Doug Gibbons received awards for Excellence in Musical Performance in Troy Civic Theatre’s “Next to Normal” and Mark Van Luvender, Jenny Weber, and T.J Montgomery all received Merit in Acting awards in the same show.

OCTA Regional Rep Christi Thomas said “these festivals are held annually in June and July in the six different regions of Ohio. Community theaters perform a 40-minute excerpt of a show that was a part of their regular season and then are critiqued by three responders. Two shows are then invited to go on and showcase their excerpt at the state conference.”

The West Region of OCTA encompasses eight counties and includes nine community theaters in the West Central area of Ohio. Five theaters participated in the recent festival which was attended by over 75 theater enthusiasts from all over Ohio. Founded in 1953 for the purpose of promoting excellence and creativity in live theater by providing its members educational opportunities for growth in artistic and technical aspects of theater, and to promote community awareness and understanding of, and access to, live theater, OCTA holds regional festivals and the state conference annually.