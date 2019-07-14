Kids Discovery Day set at library

PIQUA — The Children’s Department of the Piqua Public Library, along with the Friends of the Library, are presenting a Kids Discovery Day on Saturday, July 20. The theme of the day is “Blast Off! From the Library to LEGO World!” and will feature Mike Hemmelgarn, a juggling ventriloquist who has appeared at Taste of the Arts, and a workshop by a member of the Columbus LEGO Club.

At 10:30 a.m., all ages are invited to the library lobby to see Hemmelgarn’s show. He became fascinated by ventriloquism at the age of 8 and sold newspaper subscriptions to earn enough money to buy his first dummy, then learned the art of ventriloquism from a “Jimmy Nelson Instant Ventriloquism” album. As a teenager he learned to juggle, then incorporated magic and balloon sculpting into his show. He has performed at thousands of events, and is a regular “family friendly” performer at Funnybone Comedy Clubs. He promises a lot of audience participation, bowling ball juggling, and crowning a library princess with a giant balloon crown.

From 1-3 p.m., Anita Howard, LEGO artist and Columbus LEGO Club member, will conduct an interactive workshop for LEGO lovers ages 5 and older. The club (Ohio LUG) consists of talented LEGO craftspeople who come together to display their LEGO creations, and share building techniques and other aspects of their craft. Some of their displays have included running trains, medieval castles, spaceships, and skyscrapers. The afternoon will feature free building, a YouTube workshop, LEGO challenge builds, minifig, a scavenger hunt, and modular building. This event will be held in the Grand Ballroom of the Fort Piqua Plaza and promises to be an exciting time for all ages.

The Kids Discovery Day is open to the public, but registration is required. Registration forms can be filled out in the Children’s Department. The Children’s Department is currently holding their Summer Reading Club (with 400 members) with activities commemorating the 60th anniversary of man landing on the moon.

The Friends of the Library are dedicated to supporting the library and presenting programs that enhance the experience of our wonderful library complex. Children who have pre-registered will receive a treat bag at the end of the event. Each event is limited to 100 children.

Provided photo Kids Discovery Day at the Piqua Public Library will feature Mike Hemmelgarn, a juggling ventriloquist.