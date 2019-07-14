Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• FISHING DERBY: Kids fishing activities will be offered at 10 a.m. with a kids’ fishing derby at 1 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• OUTDOOR CONCERT: Troy Civic Band and Greene County Adult Concert Band will present a 7:30 p.m. concert entitled “Moved by Melody,” featuring memorable, singable tunes, plus patriotic marches. Guest conductor and trumpet virtuoso David Leapley will join Troy conductors, Bill and Kathy McIntosh at the music pavilion inside TreasureIsland Park, 409 N. Elm St., Troy. Leapley is an adjunct instructor of trumpet at Wittenberg University in Springfield. Audience members may wish to bring tailgate chairs or blankets for seating on the concrete terraces on the grassy banks facing the Great Miami River. Concert site is also accessible by bike path at Water Street and Adams Street on the southwest side of the river. Concert is free. For information, call 335-1178.

• MUSEUM OPEN: The Museum of Troy History is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. The museum is also open by appointment by calling 339-5155. The museum is a walk through Troy’s past with rooms decorated from the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s. The museum also has an extensive display of Troy High School yearbooks dating back to 1918and a “one-room school house” with ink wells on the desks and a slate blackboard on the wall. Photos and maps will take visitors back in time along with a display of antique KitchenAid home mixers. Cove Spring Church will host a harvest supper from 5 pm to 7 pm on Saturday, October 27, at the church, 5705 Walnut Grove Road. The meal includes choice of barbecue sandwich, hot dog or coney dog; chips; salad; homemade cookie or brownie; and drink. Freewill donation requested. Meal delivery will be available for farmers harvesting crops in the Miami East school district. Delivery requests can be made from 4 pm to 6 pm the day of the supper. Call (937) 371-1126.

• HISTORY ALIVE: Come experience living history at its finest from noon to 5 p.m. at the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency, 9845 N. Hardin Road, Piqua. Some of the best re-enactors will gather at the Johnston Farm to present an historical timeline of the years 1748 (Pickawillany)—1862 (Camp Piqua). The Johnston home, the Indian and Canal Museum, and the canal boat General Harrison of Piqua all will help visitors visualize a time long past. Canal boat rides will be at 12:30, 2:30 and 4 p.m. Johnston Home tours will be at 12:30, 2:30, and 3:30 p.m.

• RUMMAGE SALE: A St. Mary/St. Boniface mission rummage sale will be offered from 7:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Caserta Activity Center, 218 S. Downing, Piqua.

Monday

• BOARD MEETING: The Milton-Union School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the board of education conference room.

• SLOW ROLL: Bike Piqua will be holding a slow roll at 6 p.m., meeting behind Susie’s Big Dipper in downtown Piqua. Susie’s Big Dipper is located at 323 N. Main Street in Piqua.

• POLLINATOR PROGRAM: The Miami County Park District will be at the Bradford Public Library every Monday from noon to 1 p.m. for a Universe of Pollinators Quest Program. Students can check out books hand-picked by the park district staff. Activities pertaining to the book are done at home. Once an activity is complete, students can collect prizes. Backpacks put together by the park district will be available for check-out as well to assist with the activities.

• MOVIE MONDAY: Movie Monday, a free event for all ages, will be offered at 1 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Each week during the summer, staff will show a full length movie (rated PG or G) and even have free popcorn. If students or parents want to bring in their own snack they may do so, but no powdered snacks like Pixie Sticks or Fun Dip and no drinks that have bright dye in them. The movie will follow with a couple of rounds of bingo where students can win prizes. Parents may stay with their children, but movie-goers are chaperoned by library staff and teen volunteers. Bingo will dismiss at 4 p.m.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for Zumba this summer at 6:30 p.m. Let’s exercise, have fun, and get in shape together by following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water will be provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• MONDAY FUNDAY: Make Monday your Funday at the Troy-Miami County Public Library this summer. Visit the Children’s Department anytime between 9-11 a.m. on Mondays mornings through July 22 to explore the weekly theme, make a related craft, and answer the Question of the Week. This drop-in program is appropriate for all ages. No registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ARCHERY: The Miami County Park District will hold its beginning archery multi-day class on July 15-17 from 9-10:30 a.m. or 1:30-3 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 N. Casstown Sidney Road, Piqua. This series of classes will focus on teaching safety and technique. Equipment is provided. Minimum age is 8 years old. There is a class minimum of three and class maximum of six. Class fee is $20 per person. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• INTERMEDIATE: The Miami County Park District will hold its intermediate/advanced archery multi-day class on July 15-17 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 3:30-5 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 N. Casstown Sidney Road, Piqua. This class will focus on teaching shot placement through fun games. Advanced students will sharpen their skills with more advanced archery games. Prerequisite: Park District Beginning Archery class. Equipment is provided. Minimum age is 8 years old. There is a class minimum of three and class maximum of six. Class fee is $20 per person. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• WILDLIFE PROGRAM: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 1:30 p.m. to meet an animal or two and learn all about Ohio wildlife from Brukner Nature Center. For all ages. No registration is required for this event. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• REGISTRATION DUE: Kids entering grades kindergarten through fifth grade may join staff for Brukner Nature Center’s “Where the Wild Things are” summer overnighter from 7 a.m. Friday, July 19, to 9 a.m. Saturday, July 20. Registratiom is diue today. Bats feast on insects found using echolocation. Come explore the night woods and discover where the wild things are and how they are specially adapted for nocturnal survival. Maximum of 30 kids may attend. Cost is $25 for BNC members or $30 for non-members (cash or check).

• PHILLY CHEESE STEAK: Enjoy a philly cheese steak at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will have the Needle It Group from 9-10:30 a.m.; the center will be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and Mahjong will be offered at 1 p.m.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. every Monday. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapped accessible. Numerous items are on display. Items for sale are note cards, post cards and prints of artwork, created by Marcus Miller.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• Monroe Township Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the Township Building.

• The Tipp City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Government Center.

• The Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the meeting room in council chambers.

• The Staunton Township Trustees will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Staunton Township building.

• Covington Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

• Covington Board of Public Affairs will meet at 4 p.m. in the Water Department office located at 123 W. Wright St., Covington.

• The Miami County Educational Service Center Governing Board will meet at 5:15 p.m. at 2000 W. Stanfield Road, Troy. (Feb. meetings are on 2nd Monday.)

• Housing Opportunities For People, Inc. (HOP) will hold its monthly meeting at noon at 1625 Troy-Sidney Road, Troy.

Tuesday

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A carry-in lunch will be offered. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• READ WITH PROPS: Students in grades 3-6 will from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library to read with visual props, share ideas, and make illustrations. Light refreshments will be provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will host a quarter auction starting at 7 p.m. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered from 6-8 p.m.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; exercise at 10 a.m.; and Young at Art from 1-3 p.m.

• BP CHECKS: Free blood pressure checks will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Circulation Desk of the Piqua Public Library.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778-0325 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living, Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday-Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• ROUNDTABLE: The Stillwater Civil War Roundtable group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. Guests welcome. Call Richard Metzger at (937) 572-736 for more information.

• STORY HOUR: A Development Skill’s Story Hour for Preschoolers, for ages 3-5, will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Contact the library for more information at 473-2226.

Civic agenda

• Pleasant Hill Township Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the township building, 210 W. Walnut St., Pleasant Hill.

Wednesday

• BOOK CLUB: Join staff at 1 p.m. for an out of this world good time at the annual youth summer book club. Staff will enjoy book discussions, a snack, and crafts. For children in grade 3 and up. Additional scheduled dates for the Beam Me Up Book Club include July 24. No registration is required. For more information, call 676-2731.

• YOGA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for yoga this summer on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. beginning. Great for beginners. Wear comfortable clothes and bring your own mat. Water will be provided. Please ring the doorbell for entry. Instruction is by DVD. No registration required. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• BABY & ME: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff during the Summer Library Challenge for Baby & Me Laptime on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. During this 7-week summer session, children from birth to age two and a caregiver will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction. No registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BOOKMOBILE: The Miami County Park District will host the Troy-Miami County Bookmobile “Pond in the Universe” from 2-3 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 N. Casstown Sidney Road, Piqua. In addition to story time with the Bookmobile, participants will take a hike with a park district naturalist to learn about the pond at Reserve. Check out books for summer reading with a valid library card. All ages are welcome. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 104.

• KIWANIS: A business meeting will be held at noon at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Christy Shell, certified executive, career and life coach, and founder of Zeal Coaching. Shell will share what coaching is and the practical outcomes that change people’s lives and careers. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit www.kiwaniscluboftroy.com.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m, and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• COUNTRY FRIED STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a country fried steak dinner at 6 p.m.

• GRANDMA’S KITCHEN: Grandma’s Kitchen will be offered from 5-6:15 p.m. at Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. Meals will be served in the church’s activity center and are $7, with a child’s size being $3. The menu can be found at hoffmanumc.org.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• ALS GROUP: Come join others for a monthly education and support group for those living with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) from 1-3 p.m. at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Each month will include educational speakers and topics, as well as time for open discussion. Call 525-0930 for a reservation for those new to the group.

• NOVELS AT NIGHT: Novels at Night with Angie will be offered from 7-8:15 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The only requirement is a desire to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call (512) 577-0913.

• YOGA: All About YOGA will be offered at 6:15 p.m. in the lower Community Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

Civic agendas

• The Elizabeth Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. in the township building, 5710 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

• The Covington Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. in the Covington Middle School.

Thursday

• FARMERS MARKET: The Piqua Community Farmers Market will be offered from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in front of the Piqua Public Library on High Street.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for Zumba this summer on Thursday mornings at 9 a.m. Let’s exercise, have fun, and get in shape together by following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water will be provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Meet Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig and Race Park, located at 822 Mckaig Ave, Troy, for movement activities, play, stories, and fun at 10 a.m. on Thursdays through Aug. 1. For children of all ages and their caregivers. Strollers are welcome. No registration required. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 110, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BINGO: Adults age 16 and up are invited to the Milton-Union Public Library from 6-7:30 p.m. Play bingo with friends and win books. No registration is required. Contact the library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• UNDER THE STARS: Everyone is invited to bring their families and enjoy live cello and piano music under the stars from 9-10 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Tara Mar Iddings has 15 years of experience working with musicians, performers and international artists. Contact the library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• INTERACTIVE PROGRAMS: Students in grades kindergarten through sixth will enjoy interactive programs each Thursday in July from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Learn about geodes with Mike Manning “the Rock Man” this week. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• SLIME TIME: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to relax, be a kid again, make a bit of a mess, and take home a container of intergalactic slime to make your kids or grandkids jealous. For adults. All supplies provided. Registration is required for this program online at tmcpl.org or call 339-0502, Ext. 117. This event is part of the “Crafts for the Uncrafty” Series.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors will have a blood pressure checks at 10 a.m.; a carry-in at noon; and a jigsaw competition at 1 p.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• NATURE QUEST: The Piqua Public Library will offer Nature Quest from 11 a.m. to noon in the Children’s Department. Visit with a naturalist from the Miami County Park District.

• TEEN TIME: Teen activities will be offered at the Piqua Public Librar from 2-4 p.m. in the Louis Room. A space themed activity, program or movie for teens.

• COMMUNITY PICNIC: Partners in Hope will offer a free community picnic from 5:30-7:30 at the Troy City Park at Shelter No. 6. The event will kick off with a welcome and blessing at 5:30 p.m., followed by food at 6 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Tipp City United Methodist Church will help boost the summer blood supply by hosting a community blood drive from 2-8 p.m. at 8 W. Main St, Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center “My Commitment Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority board meeting will be at at 8 a.m. at 1695 Troy-Sidney Road (Community Services Building), Troy, and is open to the public.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• LEGO CLUB: The Homeschool LEGO Club will meet from 2-3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Department of the Piqua Public Library.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• NA/AA: NA/AA will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Greater Love Baptist Missionary Church, 320 Park Ave., Piqua. Snacks provided. For more information, call Montinas Peterson at (937) 778-0158.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri City Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

• CROCHET: Crocheting for Beginners will be offered at 6:30 p.m. in the Reference/Historical Room at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• STORY TIME: A story time program for toddlers and caregivers will be offered from 10:30-11 a.m. in the Children’s Department at the Piqua Public Library.

• BOOK DISCUSSION: The Thursday Book Discussion club will meet from 10:15-11:15 a.m. in the Founder’s Room at the Piqua Public Library.

Civic agenda

• The Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. in the K-8 media center, 807 Chestnut St., Covington.

Friday

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A lunch and will follow at noon. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• FRIDAY FLICKS: Friday Flicks will be offered from 1-3:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Only G and PG movies, related to the theme of “Universe of Stories” are shown. After the movie, children will be treated to three games of bingo with prizes. Children of all ages from 5 and up are welcome to attend. Popcorn will be available as well as several types of drinks! This event will take place in the lower level Community Room.

• TAI CHI: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for Tai Chi for Me this summer on Fridays mornings at 11 a.m. Improve your balance, reduce stress, and enhance agility and power following a Tai Chi routine on DVD. Water will be provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DATE NIGHT: The Miami County Park strict will hold the a “Puzzled Passion” as part of their new Date Night Series from 7-9 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Make time for your significant other and mark your calendar for our new Date Night Series. Participants will work with their date to navigate the historic homestead and solve puzzles. Enjoy some summer snacks and nonalcoholic beverages between riddles. No child care provided. Adults age 18 and up. Program fee $5 per couple. Must purchase tickets prior to event. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• FIRST MAN: “First Man,” will be shown from 2-4:30 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Join staff to watch the movie about Neil Armstrong becoming the first man to walk on the Moon on July 20, 1969.

• STUFFED PEPPERS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer stuffed bell peppers at 6 p.m.

• FRIDAYS ON PROUTY: The Fridays on Prouty concert series in downtown Troy continues at 7:30 p.m. with a performance by Shannon Clark and The Sugar. Admission to this event is free. More information on Shannon Clark and The Sugar can be found at https://www.shannonclarksugar.com/home.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

July 20

• ROCK PIQUA: The Eric Sowers Band, a country rock band, will perform as part of the Rock Piqua Concert series on Canal Place, next to Winans Coffee and Chocolate and behind the 300 block of North Main Street, beginning at 8 p.m. A food truck also will be featured at the event.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miam County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Troy Main Street Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on South Cherry Street, just off West Main Street, Troy. For more information, visit www.TroyMainStreet.org or call (937) 339-5455.

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) dinner with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• TEEN TIME: Teens 12 and up are invited to the Milton-Union Public Library from 3-4:30 p.m. to play games, watch anime, cosplay and have fun. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• MINDFULNESS IN MOTION: The Miami County Park District will hold its Mindfulness in Motion program at 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is designed to help children connect to nature using mindful strategies. We will practice mindfulness by taking nature hikes, meditation, journaling, craft and/or story. Each program will differ slightly, but we will always have a short mindful nature hike. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• MOTH WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold a moth walk from 9:30-11 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Join a park district naturalist and discover some of the most gorgeous nighttime critters, moths. A black light and sugar bait will be used to lure in these beautiful insects. Preregister for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DISCOVERY DAY: Discovery Day will be offered at the Piqua Public Library in the lobby. A performance by comedy juggler, and ventriloquist Mike Hemmelgarn will be from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Appropriate for ages 3-11. From 1-3 p.m. on the Fort Piqua Plaza Fourth Floor, play with LEGO with LEGO artist and Columbus LEGO Club member Anita Howitt. Appropriate for ages 5 and up.

• FISH: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a three-piece fish dinner with coleslaw, rolls and french fries beginning at 6 p.m.

• GOD’S TABLE: God’s Table, a free meal open to the community sponsored by the Women of Westminster, will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St., Piqua.

• SIT ‘N SEW: Bring your sewing machine and project and share ideas while partipants work from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. For more information, call 773-6753.

July 21

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its dog social “Working Dogs” from 1-3 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 East State Route 41, east of Troy. Participants can watch a live sheep herding demonstration with special guest Chris Thompson, his wonderful border collies and real sheep. Don’t miss this fun event! Remember owners are responsible for their dogs – please clean up after your pet. Meet at the park entrance. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NATURE PLAY: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Play program from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• VIEW FROM VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista birdlife and join members of the BNC Bird Club from 2-4 p.m., as you learn to identify our feathered friends. So come on out, enjoy the camaraderie in our third story window on wildlife. All levels of birders welcome. Check out the feeders for winter finches — pine siskins, purple finches and redpoll. Binoculars available for use.