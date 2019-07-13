Miami University announces dean’s list

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence. Local students named to the list are as follows:

• Jordan Aguilar of Englewood

• Hope Ash of Troy

• Raya Barnett of Brookville

• Carrie Beck of Arcanum

• Olivia Brady of Englewood

• Courtney Faber of Arcanum

• Timmy Farrier of Troy

• Alex Heim of Troy,

• Connor McInnes of Englewood

• Alex Meager of Englewood

• Melissa Mengos of Troy

• John Meyer of Troy

• Melissa Parish of Brookville

• Alex Prentice of Tipp City

• Maddy Rickett of Bradford

• Courtney Rose of Bradford

• Madi Rougier of Troy

• Grace Saunders of Englewood

• Hannah Severt of Troy

• Tabitha Sexton of Tipp City

• Charlotte Snee of Troy

• Robert Spilker of Englewood

• Wade Timmer of Tipp City

• Daniel Willis of Englewood

• Mallory Woods of Englewood

• Matthew Yancey of Brookville

St. Cloud State University confers degrees

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State University graduated more than 1,178 students during spring semester 2019. Commencement ceremonies took place Friday, May 10, 2019. Local students named to the list include:

• Yurika Suyama, of Troy, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality and Tourism; summa cum laude.

Defiance College announces dean’s list

DEFIANCE — Each semester, Defiance College recognizes students who have attained an outstanding level of academic excellence by naming them to either the dean’s list or the school honors list.

Students who have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and are enrolled in 12 or more semester hours for which letter grades are given are named to the dean’s list.

Local students named to the dean’s list are as follows:

• Brooke Gostomsky of Covington

• Katherine Settich of Huber Heights

• Kenna Bell of Piqua

• Whitney Webb of Troy

Wheaton College announces dean’s list

WHEATON, Ill. — Wheaton College student Lauren Anderson, of Troy, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester.

To earn dean’s list honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

Baldwin Wallace University confers degrees

BEREA — Matthew Roetter, of Troy, graduated from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, with a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Sport Management.