Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by Troy Police Department:

July 8

THEFT: An officer responded to a theft complaint at Dollar General on North market Street. Ricky Angel, 58, of Troy, was cited for theft.

July 9

OVI: An officer responded to an assist squad call at Archer Drive and West Market Street. Gavin Keck, 29, of Coldwater, was cited for OVI.

July 10

POSSESSION: An officer stopped to assist a motorist on I-75. Drugs and paraphernalia were located in plain view and a search revealed additional drugs. Nicholas Vogann, 24, of Piqua was issued citations and released.

OVI: An officer arrested John Simpson, 54, of Troy, for OVI and failure to control at E. Simpson and S. Walnut Street.

ASSAULT: Mary Ann Adkins, 62, of Troy, was charged with assault and cruelty to animals.

July 11

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Criminal damage was reported at the following locations: 421 S. Union Street, 302 S. Union Street, CSX on Union, Troy Lumber on 701 W. Water Street, Brower Stationers on 16 S. Market Street, Elks at 17 W. Franklin Street, CSX on Race Drive, and 4 Starters Coffee Cafe at 235 S. Market Street.

RIVER RESCUE CITATIONS: Matthew Besecker, 50, of Troy, and Wesley Browning, 28, of Troy, were cited and filed for reckless and unsafe operation of water vessel from the June 20 incident on the Great Miami River.