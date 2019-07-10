Sheriff’s office hosts youth camp

TIPP CITY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office hosted its 16th annual Youth Camp on Wednesday at The Avenue at Ginghamsburg Church in Tipp City.

A total of 118 kids gathered for the all-day event, which took place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The camp kicked off with a welcome from Sheriff Dave Duchak, followed by a flag raising ceremony and a K-9 demonstration.

Deputy Ryan Karn spoke to the children about the event’s theme — respect.

“There’s a lot of different people you need to respect,” Karn said. “I think your parents, or guardians, should be number one.”

Karn asked the kids what they can do to show respect to their parents. Several answered, giving suggestions such as, “do what they say;” “if they tell you to do something, do it the first time;” and “don’t talk back.”

“With all your parents do for you, the least you can do is show them respect by doing what they ask you to do,” Karn said.

Karn went on to note the importance of respecting classmates, teachers, the flag, and ourselves.

“We need to respect ourselves; that’s the most important person we need to show respect to,” he said. “If you don’t respect yourself, you’re not going to be able to respect all the other people we’ve talked about.”

As for ways to respect yourself, the kids brainstormed several, including, “don’t say negative things about yourself;” “don’t hurt yourself,” “stand up for yourself,” and “learn from your mistakes.”

The day’s itinerary also included games, pizza for lunch, tours of emergency vehicles, an obstacle course, jumpy houses, snacks, and water games, along with t-shirts and prizes.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office Youth Camp 2019 was sponsored by the Troy Meijer, Miami County FOP Lodge 58, The Avenue-Ginghamsburg Church, R.C. Hemm Glass Shops Inc., Paul Sherry RV Inc., ConAgra Foods, Miami County Park District, Mr. Sew & Sews Embroidery, Screen Printing & Promotional Products, Miami County Sheriff’s Patrol, StoryPoint of Troy, and Papa John’s Pizza.

This year's theme focuses on respect

