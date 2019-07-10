Downtown Troy to host non-profit, game night

TROY — Downtown Troy will be filled with fun as Troy Main Street, in partnership with Leadership Troy, hosts Non-Profit and Game Night on Friday, July 26 from 5:30-8 p.m. This family friendly event features games of all kinds throughout the downtown and inside businesses.

“We are really excited to partner with Leadership Troy and with local non-profit organizations for this event,” said Nicole Loy, executive director of Troy Main Street. “There will be so many opportunities to play games, learn about local non-profit organizations, and eat free food, that you’ll want to spend the entire evening downtown.”

Games will be available for all ages and include corn hole, hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association; a scavenger hunt, led by the Miami Valley Veteran’s Museum; a blurred vision toss, led by the Lion’s Club; life-sized games from the Troy-Miami County Public Library; a duck pond, hosted by Seeds of Hope; a putting green and plinko board, brought by Kiwanis; a timeline game, led by the Overfield Tavern Museum; and more.

Free hamburgers, hot dogs, and grilled cheese sandwiches will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis thanks to the Troy Fire Department and New Path. Downtown businesses, such as samozrejme, Carr Insurance, The 3 Weird Sisters Studio, Troy Community Radio, and Stafford Uniquely Sports, also will be getting in on the fun with games and activities.

In addition to games, other businesses and non-profit organizations will be downtown with information and hands-on activities. Western & Southern Life will be offering Child IDs; Riverside will be hosting a serve and return demonstration; the Miami County Dental Clinic will be bringing their travelling smiles van; and We Love Birthday Parties will teach people present-wrapping techniques. Many other non-profit organizations including Brukner Nature Center, the Miami County Public Health, Toastmasters, and more also plan to attend with information, activities, and games.

Sponsors for the event include Kettering Health Network, Alvetro Orthodontics, Premier Health/UVMC, F&P America, and Level MB/MT Studio.