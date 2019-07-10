Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• BOOK CLUB: Join staff at 1 p.m. for an out of this world good time at the annual youth summer book club. Staff will enjoy book discussions, a snack, and crafts. For children in grade 3 and up. Additional scheduled dates for the Beam Me Up Book Club include July 17 and 24. No registration is required. For more information, call 676-2731.

• YOGA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for yoga this summer on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. beginning. Great for beginners. Wear comfortable clothes and bring your own mat. Water will be provided. Please ring the doorbell for entry. Instruction is by DVD. No registration required. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• BABY & ME: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff during the Summer Library Challenge for Baby & Me Laptime on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. During this 7-week summer session, children from birth to age two and a caregiver will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction. No registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• KIWANIS: A representative from Pioneer Rural Electric will speak at noon at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will hold monthly committee and board meetings at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• SLIDERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer two sliders with toppings, chips and a pickle for $3. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m, and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• CONEY DOGS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer coney dogs at 6 p.m.

Thursday

• BINGO: Free bingo will be offered at the Miami Valley Centre Mall from 9-10:30 a.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Piqua Community Farmers Market will be offered from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in front of the Piqua Public Library on High Street.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for Zumba this summer on Thursday mornings at 9 a.m. Let’s exercise, have fun, and get in shape together by following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water will be provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Meet Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig and Race Park, located at 822 Mckaig Ave, Troy, for movement activities, play, stories, and fun at 10 a.m. on Thursdays through Aug. 1. For children of all ages and their caregivers. Strollers are welcome. No registration required. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 110, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will offer its Caregiver Connection program from 2-3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St., Troy.

• INTERACTIVE PROGRAMS: Students in grades kindergarten through sixth will enjoy interactive programs each Thursday in July from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Learn how to juggle with Robbie Scott this week. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• FUN NIGHT: Join staff at the Pleasant Hill Library at 5 p.m. for Harry Potter Family Fun Night. Bring the family for games, crafts, prizes, and snacks with your favorite Hogwarts theme. Dress as your favorite character for extra fun. For all ages. No registration required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• POLLINATORS: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at Brukner Park, located behind the library to enjoy the Miami County Park District sharing a story and activities about pollinators and pollination. A different storybook walk is featured at each program date. For ages Pre-K and up. No registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• LEPC MEETING: The quarterly Local Emergency Planning Committee meeting will be at 4 p.m. at the Miami County Communication Center, 210 Marybill Drive, Troy.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors can show their commitment to helping save lives by supporting the Piqua Baptist Church community blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the gym, 1402 W. High St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “My Commitment Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• HAM AND CHEESE: Enjoy a grilled ham and cheese sandwich with fries or chips starting at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Try your luck at Euchre for $5 at 7 p.m.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors will have a board meeting at 10 a.m. and a carry-in and bingo at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• NATURE QUEST: The Piqua Public Library will offer Nature Quest from 11 a.m. to noon in the Children’s Department. Visit with a naturalist from the Miami County Park District.

• TEEN TIME: Teen activities will be offered at the Piqua Public Librar from 2-4 p.m. in the Louis Room. A space themed activity, program or movie for teens.

• PLANTS: Plants in Space Terrarium will be offered from 6-8 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Make a space themed terrarium with Courtney while learning about the history of plants in space. Adults only, limit 15 people. Registration is required at 773-6753.

• MEMBERS MEETING: The Troy Fish & Game will have a members meeting at 8 p.m.

Friday

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A lunch and will follow. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• FRIDAY FLICKS: Friday Flicks will be offered from 1-3:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Only G and PG movies, related to the theme of “Universe of Stories” are shown. After the movie, children will be treated to three games of bingo with prizes. Children of all ages from 5 and up are welcome to attend. Popcorn will be available as well as several types of drinks! This event will take place in the lower level Community Room.

• ASTRONAT CAMP: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at either 1:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. for an Astronaut Training Camp. Test your skills and pass all eight challenges to become an astronaut. Earn your NASA badge and even try astronaut food. For ages 3 and up. Registration is required for this event by visiting the library or calling 339-0502, Ext. 128, to register.

• TAI CHI: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for Tai Chi for Me this summer on Fridays mornings at 11 a.m. Improve your balance, reduce stress, and enhance agility and power following a Tai Chi routine on DVD. Water will be provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required.

• PROUTY CONCERT SERIES: At 7:30 p.m., the Friday’s on Prouty downtown concert series will feature Honey and Blue, who recently played at the 2019 Strawberry Festival. They describe their style as a mix of pop, blues and soul.

• BAKED HAM: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be offering a baked ham dinner for $8. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a New York strip dinner at 6 p.m.

Saturday

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• SEW CRAFTY: Join “That’s Sew Crafty” for a guided craft at 1 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. All adults are welcome and most supplies are provided. Children may attend with adults and help with scheduled craft or alternate activities such as coloring will be available. An additional craft group meeting is scheduled for Aug. 10. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Troy Main Street Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on South Cherry Street, just off West Main Street, Troy. For more information, visit www.TroyMainStreet.org or call (937) 339-5455.

• RUMMAGE SALE: The sixth annual rummage sale, sponsored by the Mission Committee at St. Boniface/St. Mary parishes, will be in the Caserta Activities Center, 218 S. Downing, Piqua. Sale hours are 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and 7:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday. Proceeds from the rummage sale benefit the parishes’ missionaries in Chile and Guatemala and their twinning project in Dominica. A variety of household items, toys, holiday decorations, and more will be for sale. There will be home-baked goods, a food stand, a purse/scarf/jewelry boutique, and complimentary religious items, too.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

• LETTUCE EAT: The Miami County Park District will hold the Preschoolers in the Park program from 2-4 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. This program is for preschoolers and their parents. Join Park District Naturalist Pollinator Posey for some kitchen chemistry. This program is designed to introduce children to the basics of baking and cooking through science, food prep and gardening skills. Class fee $3 for Miami County residents $6 for out of county residents. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or call (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SHARK CART: Join staff at the Pleasant Hill Library at 12:30 p.m. to see a live Epaulette Shark and learn about the wonders of aquatic life and the true importance of conservation through Newport Aquarium’s ave Foundation. For children in kindergarten and up. No registration is required. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• SEW CRAFTY: Join “That’s Sew Crafty” this summer for a guided craft at the library at 1 p.m.. Participants will be making light up jar aquariums. All adults are welcome and most supplies are provided. Children may attend with adults and help with scheduled craft or alternate activities such as coloring will be available. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BIRDERS CLUB: Join Brukner Nature Center’s Young Birders Club this month as they explore some of the woodpeckers and chimney swifts found the center and discover how they are able to survive. Geared just for students in grades 6-12, with an interest in birding, membership in the YBC is $10 per year, plus high quality binoculars and field guides are provided for meetings and field trips, so no additional equipment is needed. For more information, contact Brian at brian@bruknernaturecenter.com.

• BREAKFAST: A full breakfast is open to the public from 8-11 a.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $7 for adults, children 10 and under eat for $3.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will eat out at 4:30 p.m. at Outback Steakhouse, Troy. Euchre will follow at 6:30 p.m.

• RIBS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a barbecue rib dinner at 6 p.m.

• RUMMAGE SALE: A St. Mary/St. Boniface mission rummage sale will be offered from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Caserta Activity Center, 218 S. Downing, Piqua. The sale will continue from 7:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

• FREE LUNCH: A free hot dog lunch will be offered from noon to 2 p.m. at Pitsenbarger Park, Piqua, sponsored by Heart of Worship Outreach Ministries.

Sunday

• FISHING DERBY: Kids fishing activities will be offered at 10 a.m. with a kids’ fishing derby at 1 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

Saturday-Sunday

• HISTORY ALIVE: Come experience living history at its finest from noon to 5 p.m. at the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency, 9845 N. Hardin Road, Piqua. Some of the best re-enactors will gather at the Johnston Farm to present an historical timeline of the years 1748 (Pickawillany)—1862 (Camp Piqua). The Johnston home, the Indian and Canal Museum, and the canal boat General Harrison of Piqua all will help visitors visualize a time long past. Canal boat rides will be at 12:30, 2:30 and 4 p.m. Johnston Home tours will be at 12:30, 2:30, and 3:30 p.m.

• RUMMAGE SALE: A St. Mary/St. Boniface mission rummage sale will be offered from 7:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Caserta Activity Center, 218 S. Downing, Piqua.

Monday

• BOARD MEETING: The Milton-Union School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the board of education conference room.

• SLOW ROLL: Bike Piqua will be holding a slow roll at 6 p.m., meeting behind Susie’s Big Dipper in downtown Piqua. Susie’s Big Dipper is located at 323 N. Main Street in Piqua.

• POLLINATOR PROGRAM: The Miami County Park District will be at the Bradford Public Library every Monday from noon to 1 p.m. for a Universe of Pollinators Quest Program. Students can check out books hand-picked by the park district staff. Activities pertaining to the book are done at home. Once an activity is complete, students can collect prizes. Backpacks put together by the park district will be available for check-out as well to assist with the activities.

• MOVIE MONDAY: Movie Monday, a free event for all ages, will be offered at 1 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Each week during the summer, staff will show a full length movie (rated PG or G) and even have free popcorn. If students or parents want to bring in their own snack they may do so, but no powdered snacks like Pixie Sticks or Fun Dip and no drinks that have bright dye in them. The movie will follow with a couple of rounds of bingo where students can win prizes. Parents may stay with their children, but movie-goers are chaperoned by library staff and teen volunteers. Bingo will dismiss at 4 p.m.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for Zumba this summer at 6:30 p.m. Let’s exercise, have fun, and get in shape together by following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water will be provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• MONDAY FUNDAY: Make Monday your Funday at the Troy-Miami County Public Library this summer. Visit the Children’s Department anytime between 9-11 a.m. on Mondays mornings through July 22 to explore the weekly theme, make a related craft, and answer the Question of the Week. This drop-in program is appropriate for all ages. No registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ARCHERY: The Miami County Park District will hold its beginning archery multi-day class on July 15-17 from 9-10:30 a.m. or 1:30-3 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 N. Casstown Sidney Road, Piqua. This series of classes will focus on teaching safety and technique. Equipment is provided. Minimum age is 8 years old. There is a class minimum of three and class maximum of six. Class fee is $20 per person. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• INTERMEDIATE: The Miami County Park District will hold its intermediate/advanced archery multi-day class on July 15-17 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 3:30-5 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 N. Casstown Sidney Road, Piqua. This class will focus on teaching shot placement through fun games. Advanced students will sharpen their skills with more advanced archery games. Prerequisite: Park District Beginning Archery class. Equipment is provided. Minimum age is 8 years old. There is a class minimum of three and class maximum of six. Class fee is $20 per person. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• WILDLIFE PROGRAM: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 1:30 p.m. to meet an animal or two and learn all about Ohio wildlife from Brukner Nature Center. For all ages. No registration is required for this event. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• REGISTRATION DUE: Kids entering grades kindergarten through fifth grade may join staff for Brukner Nature Center’s “Where the Wild Things are” summer overnighter from 7 a.m. Friday, July 19, to 9 a.m. Saturday, July 20. Registratiom is diue today. Bats feast on insects found using echolocation. Come explore the night woods and discover where the wild things are and how they are specially adapted for nocturnal survival. Maximum of 30 kids may attend. Cost is $25 for BNC members or $30 for non-members (cash or check).

• PHILLY CHEESE STEAK: Enjoy a philly cheese steak at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will have the Needle It Group from 9-10:30 a.m.; the center will be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and Mahjong will be offered at 1 p.m.

Tuesday

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A carry-in lunch will be offered. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• READ WITH PROPS: Students in grades 3-6 will from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library to read with visual props, share ideas, and make illustrations. Light refreshments will be provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will host a quarter auction starting at 7 p.m. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered from 6-8 p.m.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; exercise at 10 a.m.; and Young at Art from 1-3 p.m.

July 17

• BOOK CLUB: Join staff at 1 p.m. for an out of this world good time at the annual youth summer book club. Staff will enjoy book discussions, a snack, and crafts. For children in grade 3 and up. Additional scheduled dates for the Beam Me Up Book Club include July 24. No registration is required. For more information, call 676-2731.

• YOGA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for yoga this summer on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. beginning. Great for beginners. Wear comfortable clothes and bring your own mat. Water will be provided. Please ring the doorbell for entry. Instruction is by DVD. No registration required. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• BABY & ME: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff during the Summer Library Challenge for Baby & Me Laptime on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. During this 7-week summer session, children from birth to age two and a caregiver will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction. No registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BOOKMOBILE: The Miami County Park District will host the Troy-Miami County Bookmobile “Pond in the Universe” from 2-3 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 N. Casstown Sidney Road, Piqua. In addition to story time with the Bookmobile, participants will take a hike with a park district naturalist to learn about the pond at Reserve. Check out books for summer reading with a valid library card. All ages are welcome. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 104.

• KIWANIS: A business meeting will be held at noon at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Christy Shell, certified executive, career and life coach, and founder of Zeal Coaching. Shell will share what coaching is and the practical outcomes that change people’s lives and careers. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit www.kiwaniscluboftroy.com.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m, and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• COUNTRY FRIED STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a country fried steak dinner at 6 p.m.

July 18

• FARMERS MARKET: The Piqua Community Farmers Market will be offered from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in front of the Piqua Public Library on High Street.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for Zumba this summer on Thursday mornings at 9 a.m. Let’s exercise, have fun, and get in shape together by following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water will be provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Meet Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig and Race Park, located at 822 Mckaig Ave, Troy, for movement activities, play, stories, and fun at 10 a.m. on Thursdays through Aug. 1. For children of all ages and their caregivers. Strollers are welcome. No registration required. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 110, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BINGO: Adults age 16 and up are invited to the Milton-Union Public Library from 6-7:30 p.m. Play bingo with friends and win books. No registration is required. Contact the library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• UNDER THE STARS: Everyone is invited to bring their families and enjoy live cello and piano music under the stars from 9-10 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Tara Mar Iddings has 15 years of experience working with musicians, performers and international artists. Contact the library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• INTERACTIVE PROGRAMS: Students in grades kindergarten through sixth will enjoy interactive programs each Thursday in July from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Learn about geodes with Mike Manning “the Rock Man” this week. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• SLIME TIME: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to relax, be a kid again, make a bit of a mess, and take home a container of intergalactic slime to make your kids or grandkids jealous. For adults. All supplies provided. Registration is required for this program online at tmcpl.org or call 339-0502, Ext. 117. This event is part of the “Crafts for the Uncrafty” Series.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors will have a blood pressure checks at 10 a.m.; a carry-in at noon; and a jigsaw competition at 1 p.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• NATURE QUEST: The Piqua Public Library will offer Nature Quest from 11 a.m. to noon in the Children’s Department. Visit with a naturalist from the Miami County Park District.

• TEEN TIME: Teen activities will be offered at the Piqua Public Librar from 2-4 p.m. in the Louis Room. A space themed activity, program or movie for teens.

• COMMUNITY PICNIC: Partners in Hope will offer a free community picnic from 5:30-7:30 at the Troy City Park at Shelter No. 6. The event will kick off with a welcome and blessing at 5:30 p.m., followed by food at 6 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Tipp City United Methodist Church will help boost the summer blood supply by hosting a community blood drive from 2-8 p.m. at 8 W. Main St, Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center “My Commitment Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority board meeting will be at at 8 a.m. at 1695 Troy-Sidney Road (Community Services Building), Troy, and is open to the public.