Break-in under investigation

CASSTOWN — A resident reportedly surprised a burglar as she arrived home on Tuesday afternoon.
Miami County Deputies responded to a home in the 8000 block of East State Route 55 just after 3:15 p.m. after a caller reported that she had arrived home to find her home had been burglarized and the alleged burglar still inside the home.
According to deputies, the resident said that she hit the alleged burglar with a bat. As they struggled, the burglar reportedly cut the resident in the abdomen with what was described as a box cutter.
The man, described only as a white male wearing a T-shirt and jeans then fled from the home.
Deputies said that the resident refused treatment for a superficial wound.
A K-9 unit from Champaign County was called in as well as a Miami County K-9.
No sign of the burglar was found.
Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.
