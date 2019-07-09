Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

July 3

BIKE: A bicycle was located on State Route 718 and Dorset Road.

THEFT: An officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of Hilltop Drive for a theft complaint. A female was arrested for a warrant and theft.

July 4

ASSAULT: An officer charged Dustin Taylor, 29, of Troy, with second degree felony assault. Taylor was later arrested again for OVI suspension and possession of a controlled substance of a marijuana compound on July 5.

July 5

ASSAULT: An officer was dispatched to reckless operation. The car was located and the male subject ran from the officers. The male was involved in a felonious assault earlier in the evening and had charges from another officer pending. He was charged with obstructing official business.

THEFT: A bicycle was stolen from N. Crawford Street.

July 6

OVI: An officer performed a traffic stop for a reported impaired drive. The driver injured another officer assisting with the arrest and needed treated by Troy Fire medics. The driver, Peter Smith, 46, of Troy, refused to submit to tests and was transported to Miami County Jail. He was charged with OVI, resisting arrest and obstructing official business and open container in a motor vehicle.

OVERDOSE: An officer responded to the Royal Inn for a drug overdose. Justin Quillen, 33, of Troy, was given Narcan and revived. The subject was charged with inducing panic and drug abuse instruments.

FAKE CASH: An employee at Wendy’s on Archer Drive reported a fake $100 bill. Case pending.

July 7

THEFT: A report of theft from the North Market Dollar General was reported. A subject was charged with theft.

POSSESSION: An officer stopped a male and female on bikes for traffic violation in the area of Union Street and East Main Street. The female was found to be 15 years-old and the male 18 years-old. There was an odor of marijuana coming from the male. The male was searched and in his back pack was a marijuana bong. The juvenile female became belligerent and acted like she was going to walk away from the scene. Officer attempted to stop her and she pulled away and started to resist. The male interfered by running up to and yelling at the officers and had to be pushed away and ordered to sit down and threatened to be tased before he would comply. The female was detained and when other officers arrived the male was arrested. The female continued yelling and was placed into a patrol vehicle. The juvenile’s mother arrived and she was later turned over to her. The juvenile was charged with resisting arrest and unruly. Kristopher Barnhart, 18, of Troy, was charged with resisting and possession of drug paraphernalia.