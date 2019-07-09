Bethel BOE to seek construction funding

BETHEL TWP. — With an eye toward future growth, the Bethel school board voted Monday night to pursue state construction funding.

The district will join the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission’s (OFCC) Expedited Local Partnership Program (ELPP), a co-funding program that permits districts to move forward with portions of a construction project using local funds and receive reimbursement later.

Board president Jacob King called the program the “most viable way for us to receive state funding and reduce the impact to the taxpayers of our school district.”

“I think this is in the best interest of our school district, not only now, but over the next 10 years as we continue to grow,” King said.

Board member Julie Reese added that the district would not only receive reimbursement in the future, but would also receive immediate assistance with enrollment projections and building assessment.

“They also would help us with a master plan, which would be a big help to us resource-wise,” she said.

The resolution of intent approved by the board states that the district intends to move forward with a ballot issue or use other local resources in August 2020.

In other business, the board voted to proceed with an income tax levy renewal this fall. The five year, 0.75 percent income tax expiring at the end of 2020 will be placed on the November ballot for renewal.

The levy generates about $1.7 million annually for the district (based on last year’s receipts) and is used for operating funds. It was first approved in 2014.

OK’s income tax levy renewal for ballot