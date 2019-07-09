Area briefs

Road Closures

TROY — North Short Street from West Main Street to West Water Street will be closed to through traffic Monday, July 8 for the replacement of sanitary lateral work.

Greenville-Pleasant Hill Road will be closed Monday, July 8 beginning at 7 a.m. through July 10. The location of the work is between Furlong Road and State Route 721.

WACO receives donation from ITW

TROY — WACO Air Museum & Learning Center recently received a donation by the Hobart division of the ITW Food Equipment Group. The donation includes a double Traulsen refrigerator, two single freezers, and a warming oven. The items will be delivered to the catering kitchen found in the new Learning Center building on the WACO campus located at 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy.

For more information visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

Community picnic upcoming

TROY — On Thursday July 18 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., a community picnic will be hosted by Partners in Hope at the Troy City Park at Shelter No. 6. This is the fourth year for this event, which has been a hit with local families. The event is open to everyone and is free of charge.

“We are excited to welcome old and new friends to celebrate with us, so please spread the word. We hope to have a crowd of 200-plus again this year,” said Carol Jackson, executive director. “Partners in Hope has been in Troy for 29 years thanks to the many people who have served and who have been served by the programs we offer. We are proud of our legacy of hope and feel this is a great way to give back and celebrate those who mean so much to us.”

The community picnic will kick off with a welcome and blessing at 5:30 p.m., followed by food at 6 p.m.

Call Partners in Hope at 335-0448 to make a reservation for dinner.

Football camp offered

TROY — The Lincoln Community Center (LCC), 110 Ash St., Troy, will be hosting its ninth annual football camp for youth of all ages. Youth players looking to enhance their skills by focusing on instruction, techniques, basic to advanced fundamentals, and hands-on teaching. Youth will be learning with volunteer players and coaches in interactive stations and drills.

The camp date for is Sunday, July 14 offering two separate sessions. For grades K-6, from 12:30-2:30 p.m., followed by grades 7-12, which will be from 3:30-5:30 p.m. The camp fee is $10 per participant, which will include a T-shirt. This year’s camp is sponsored by Denlinger and Sons Builders, LTD.

Local students from within Miami County are encouraged to attend this one-day instructional camp at the LCC to boost their skills before the football season begins.

To register or for more information, contact the office at 335-2715.

Water Quality Report available

PIQUA — The city of Piqua Municipal Water System prepared a Drinking Water Consumer Confidence Report for 2018 to provide information to consumers. The Annual Water Quality Report is available online at http://piquaoh.org/download/ccr2018.pdf. A hardcopy of the report is made available upon request from the Utilities Business Office.

Open house date changed

TIPP CITY — Due to the weather, the Tippecanoe Historical Society has had to rescheduled its open house t0 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 21.

The museum is located on the southeast corner of Third and Walnut streets. Third Street will be closed from Main to Walnut streets. There will be displays outside and the museum will be open. Bring family and friends and browse a while, have some refreshments, and visit with our members. The Lutheran Church parking lot at Fourth and Walnut entrance will be open, as well as on-street parking.

In case of rain or extremely high winds, this event will have to be cancelled. For more information, call Gordon at 667-3051 or Susie at 698-6798.

Hearing loss event offered

TROY — A fee hearing loss management seminar will be offered from 3-5 p.m. at Upper Valley Hearing & Balance, 210 S. Market St., Suite A, Troy, featuring Dr. Stacy Roberts. Call to reserve your spot at (937) 308-7000.

Topics will include communication tips with spouse and family, management of hearing loss and empowering to treat hearing loss.

5K Cancelled

COVINGTON —Covington Outreach Association’s (COA) 12th Annual 5K Run/Walk originally scheduled for July 20 by Stillwater Community Church on Sugar Grove, Covington, has been “cancelled” due to low pre-registration participant sign ups. “The COA appreciates the many years that you may have volunteered, donated and participated to make our many past races a great success,” said the COA 5K Run/Walk Committee.