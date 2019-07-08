Reading model to be implemented at TCS

TROY — Heywood Principal Maurice Sadler was in attendance during the regular session of Troy City Schools Board of Education on Monday to share information about the recent Teachers College Reading and Writing Project conference held last month.

All Troy City School district kindergarten through sixth grade reading teachers were invited to participate in the conference, which was held June 17-20.

“It was very highly received by the staff,” Sadler said. “I think we had about 80 percent of our staff volunteer to come to that training. They were not paid; they were compensated by each other’s company and learning.”

Sadler shared key points from the forum, including the benefits of the TCRWP, which is an educational model aimed to increase and strengthen reading and writing skills of students.

The model encourages the use of “common language” within the district, which will allow for an increase in teacher collaboration and lesson plan support, so that teachers may plan more efficiently and effectively.

A resolution of shared language within reading education — for example, taking the term “popcorn words” and universally using the term “snap words” instead — may also provide an improvement in the experience of those students who may move often, or switch between schools within the district.

Specific student benefits, according to the TCRWP’s research and feedback, may include growth in reading abilities, technical reading skills, enjoyment of reading, increased reading time, personalized/prescriptive guidance and feedback, a common/predictable structure, and more seamless school transition.

Sadler also shared the hightlights of what a reader’s workshop instructional delivery model would look like on a daily basis.

This would include a mini lesson of around 10 to 15 minutes, involving an introduction to a new skill, a lesson/goal objective, and a modeling of the skills to students; followed by private reading for around 25 to 30 minutes; and ending with a five- to 10-minute lesson share to review the skill, share student work, and model the skill again, if necessary.

“You can see there’s a lot more independent reading time that’s going on than previously,” Sadler said.

Sadler said to accommodate the increase in reading time, social studies and science should be integrated into the literature more, which may entail bringing reading topics from these subjects into the shared reading activity.

“You’re taking literacy and making it the all-encompassing approach to everything,” Sadler said.

The TCRWP model will be implemented during the upcoming school year.

In other business, the board approved a “then and now” payment of $200 to Westnet Media, as well as the treasurer’s and financial reports.

The board also approved a resolution determining the necessity to place a renewal of an existing 5.90-mill, five-year tax levy on the ballot in November for the purpose of current expenses.

The renewal would be placed upon the 2020 tax list and duplicate and collection would be in the calendar year 2021. It is estimated to generate $3,133,702.32 annually for the district.

The board accepted donations to the district, totalling $13,542.43. Donations are as follows:

• From Concord PTO to Concord Elementary School, to be used for wish list items: $5,838.32.

• From Hook PTO to Hook Elementary, to be used for year-end gifts ($1,510.97) and field trips for the 2019-2020 school year ($1,481).

• From The Troy Foundation to the Troy Junior High School, to be used for classroom improvements in Kristen Ruzicka’s classroom: $350.

• From Buffalo Wild Wings to Troy High School Athletic Department, to be used as needed: $1,832.85.

• From Kona Ice to Troy High School Athletic Department, to be used as needed: $1,147.

• From Figure The Odds LLC to Troy High School ASTRA Club, to be used as needed: $500.

• From Central Ohio Performing Arts Post to Troy High School Marching Band, to be used for a specific student: $519.83.

• From Troy Music Booster to Troy High School Marching Band, to be used for a specific student: $362.46.

The board also adopted the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center Policy Book, and approved the Athletics Departments Policy Manual.

The board entered into executive session for the purpose of discussing the purchase of land. No action was taken.

The next board of education meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 12, at 5:30 p.m., in the Board of Education Offices. Meetings are open to the public.

