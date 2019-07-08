Pet of the Week

Meet Oreo

My name is Oreo. I am a very sweet boy looking for my forever home. I love to be pet and loved on. Come by the Miami County Animal Shelter to meet me. If you are interested in Larry stop in and meet him today. Staff will accept applications on him during his holding period. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.