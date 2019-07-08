Soloist named for Mayors’ Concert

TROY — The Troy Mayors’ Concerts, Inc. has announced that Olivia Yokers has been named soloist for this summer’s concert.

Yokers is well regarded for her voice and versatility onstage. Yokers has performed pieces spanning from Mozart to Rodgers and Hammerstein, as well as Philip Glass. She was most recently seen performing “Cinderella in Into the Woods,” with The Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre. During the previous summer, Yokers sang Mabel in “The Pirates of Penzance,” with Utah Festival Opera.

Yokers is a graduate of Indiana University. There she performed as Laurey in “Oklahoma,” Sardula in “The Last Savage,” and Josephine in “HMS Pinafore.” Outside of Indiana University, Yokers has performed Cecilia in “Iolanthe” with the University Gilbert and Sullivan Society, Lily in “The Secret Garden”with The Fitton Playhouse, and Daughter in “Ahknaten” with the Indianapolis Opera.

This past year, Yokers was a Young Artist with Dayton Opera and the year before was honored to be a Herndon Emerging Artist with Virginia Opera. Yokers’ rewards include the title of Cincinnati Opera Idol, first prize in both the Dayton Opera Guild Competition and Indianapolis Matinee Musicale Colligate Competition, and first place at the Hamilton-Fairfield Symphony Guild Voice Competition.

Pops Extravaganza will be performed on Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy on Sunday, Aug. 18 by the Dayton Philharmonic Band and Summer Chorus. This year marks the 27th anniversary of the event that features the Troy Mayor as guest conductor for “His Honor March.”

This 7 p.m. summer event is being presented through The Troy Foundation, the Paul G. Duke Foundation and the Illinois Tool Works Foundation with additional support from other businesses and individuals, allowing us to offer the concert free of charge to the public.

Limited seating will be available, however participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. As in past years, handicapped parking will be available on South Market Street and Girl Scouts will assist with wheelchairs. The rain location is Hobart Arena.

Since 1993, the Troy Mayors’ Concerts, Inc. has been bringing quality music to Troy. Founded by Bruce and Harriet George, joined by Frank Bazler, the Troy Mayors’ Concerts, Inc. was established as a 501 (c) 3 organization governed by a board of trustees.

