Community Calendar

Today

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A lunch and will follow at 12:30 p.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• FRIDAY FLICKS: Friday Flicks will be offered from 1-3:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Only G and PG movies, related to the theme of “Universe of Stories” are shown. After the movie, children will be treated to three games of bingo with prizes. Children of all ages from 5 and up are welcome to attend. Popcorn will be available as well as several types of drinks. This event will take place in the lower level Community Room.

• TAI CHI: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for Tai Chi for Me this summer on Fridays mornings at 11 a.m. Improve your balance, reduce stress, and enhance agility and power following a Tai Chi routine on DVD. Water will be provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• COMMUNITY NIGHT: The Tipp City Community Night tradition continues at 6:15 p.m. with local favorite Eli” followed by the big band sounds of the Kim Kelly Orchestra at 7:30 PM. Guitar balladeer Eli will open the evening of music with his extensive repertoire of classic easy-listening songs that you’re sure to want to sing along with. For information, call or stop by The Hotel Gallery at 667-3696.

• CHICKEN SALAD: Enjoy chicken salad on a croissant along with fruit and salads at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• STEAK DINNER: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a New York strip dinner at 6 p.m.

Saturday

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miam County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Troy Main Street Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on South Cherry Street, just off West Main Street, Troy. For more information, visit www.TroyMainStreet.org or call (937) 339-5455.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors can show their commitment to helping save lives during the Fourth of July holiday week by supporting the Piqua Harley-Davidson community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 1501 E. Ash St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “My Commitment Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SHARE-A-MEAL: Join First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the monthly Share-A-Meal. The menu is chicken, dressing, succotash, fruit, dessert and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and some fellowship. First UCC continues to reach out to the community while giving an opportunity to socialize with others. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

• 5K: A Hope for Dayton 5K, presented by the Free To Run Foundation, a charity 5K run/walk benefiting the tornado recovery efforts in the Dayton area, will be at 9 a.m. at Treasure Island Park, Troy. Registration information can be found at https://runsignup.com/hopefordayton5k. Online registration will be open through Friday July 5, and same day registration will be available at the race.

• VEGAN POTLUCK: A vegan potluck will be offered from noon to 2 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Pulic Library. Bring one (or more) of your favorite vegan dishes. Sign-up on the library’s Facebook page.

Sunday

• CELEBRATION: The village of Christiansburg will celebrate the Fourth of July holiday beginning with a church service at 9 a.m. in the park at the corner of Wilson and Second streets, followed by a softball tournament. At 11 a.m., a parade will be held, with Chuck Lyons’ pork chop and chicken dinners to follow beginning at noon. Other food concessions will include Kona Ice, kettle corn, CWC Brats, corn on the cob, and lemon shake-ups. DJ Johnnie Fannin will offer music during the celebration and a water ball tournament will be held at 1 p.m. on First Street. A pie auction will then be held at 6 p.m., followed by the music of Good Vibrations at 7 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dusk for families to enjoy.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving is from 8-11 a.m.

Monday

• POLLINATOR PROGRAM: The Miami County Park District will be at the Bradford Public Library every Monday from noon to 1 p.m. for a Universe of Pollinators Quest Program. Students can check out books hand-picked by the park district staff. Activities pertaining to the book are done at home. Once an activity is complete, students can collect prizes. Backpacks put together by the park district will be available for check-out as well to assist with the activities.

• MOVIE MONDAY: Movie Monday, a free event for all ages, will be offered at 1 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Each week during the summer, staff will show a full length movie (rated PG or G) and even have free popcorn. If students or parents want to bring in their own snack they may do so, but no powdered snacks like Pixie Sticks or Fun Dip and no drinks that have bright dye in them. The movie will follow with a couple of rounds of bingo where students can win prizes. Parents may stay with their children, but movie-goers are chaperoned by library staff and teen volunteers. Bingo will dismiss at 4 p.m.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for Zumba this summer at 6:30 p.m. Let’s exercise, have fun, and get in shape together by following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water will be provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• MONDAY FUNDAY: Make Monday your Funday at the Troy-Miami County Public Library this summer. Visit the Children’s Department anytime between 9-11 a.m. on Mondays mornings through July 22 to explore the weekly theme, make a related craft, and answer the Question of the Week. This drop-in program is appropriate for all ages. No registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BUTTERFLY WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold a butterfly walk from 2-4 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Participants will join a park district naturalist out on the trail to learn about butterfly species and the different types of flowering plants. They will also help collect data for the Ohio Lepidoptera’s Butterfly Monitoring Program. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CRAZY ART: Join staff at the Oakes Betiman Public Library at 2 p.m. for Crazy Art. Motivate your imagination and self-expression through crazy and fun art this summer. We provide the supplies and you make something out of this world! Please dress for a mess. For all ages. No registration is required. Call the library at (937) 676-2731 for more information.

• SALAD BAR: Choose a salad bar, a potato bar, or both at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. One will be $3.50 or both for $6. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Upcoming programs will be discussed during the business meeting. For more information, call Pru Schaefer at (937) 308-0710.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will have the Needle It Group from 9-10:30 a.m.; the center will be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and Hand and Foot will be offered at 1 p.m.

Tuesday

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A carry-in lunch will be offered. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• LUCKY LEMONADE SERIES: Join Corky Siegel at the Lucky Lemonade event at 7:30 p.m. at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s courtyard.

• READ WITH PROPS: Students in grades 3-6 will from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library to read with visual props, share ideas, and make illustrations. Light refreshments will be provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• OUTDOOR MOVIE: Join staff at the Treasure Island Amphitheatre, 419 N. Elm St., Troy, for an outdoor movie night under the stars featuring “The LEGO Movie 2 — The Second Part (2019),” rated PG and 107 minutes. Bring your family, a blanket, and snacks and drinks. Additional parking available at the library or Hobart Arena. Rain date will be Tuesday, July 6. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• PLAYDOUGH: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 1:30 p.m. for Galactic Playdough. Make homemade playdough in different colors and scents. Play with it at the library and take it home. All supplies provided. For all ages. No registration is required for this event. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 invites their members, families and friends to come to a carry-in dinner at 6 p.m. Bring a covered dish to share and join the fun and the company. Tableware and paper plates will be furnished.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; exercise at 10 a.m.; and Young at Art from 1-3 p.m.

Wednesday

• BOOK CLUB: Join staff at 1 p.m. for an out of this world good time at the annual youth summer book club. Staff will enjoy book discussions, a snack, and crafts. For children in grade 3 and up. Additional scheduled dates for the Beam Me Up Book Club include July 17 and 24. No registration is required. For more information, call 676-2731.

• YOGA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for yoga this summer on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. beginning. Great for beginners. Wear comfortable clothes and bring your own mat. Water will be provided. Please ring the doorbell for entry. Instruction is by DVD. No registration required. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• BABY & ME: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff during the Summer Library Challenge for Baby & Me Laptime on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. During this 7-week summer session, children from birth to age two and a caregiver will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction. No registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• KIWANIS: A representative from Pioneer Rural Electric will speak at noon at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will hold monthly committee and board meetings at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• SLIDERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer two sliders with toppings, chips and a pickle for $3. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m, and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• CONEY DOGS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer coney dogs at 6 p.m.

Thursday

• BINGO: Free bingo will be offered at the Miami Valley Centre Mall from 9-10:30 a.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Piqua Community Farmers Market will be offered from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in front of the Piqua Public Library on High Street.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for Zumba this summer on Thursday mornings at 9 a.m. Let’s exercise, have fun, and get in shape together by following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water will be provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Meet Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig and Race Park, located at 822 Mckaig Ave, Troy, for movement activities, play, stories, and fun at 10 a.m. on Thursdays through Aug. 1. For children of all ages and their caregivers. Strollers are welcome. No registration required. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 110, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will offer its Caregiver Connection program from 2-3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St., Troy.

• INTERACTIVE PROGRAMS: Students in grades kindergarten through sixth will enjoy interactive programs each Thursday in July from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Learn how to juggle with Robbie Scott this week. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• FUN NIGHT: Join staff at the Pleasant Hill Library at 5 p.m. for Harry Potter Family Fun Night. Bring the family for games, crafts, prizes, and snacks with your favorite Hogwarts theme. Dress as your favorite character for extra fun. For all ages. No registration required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• POLLINATORS: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at Brukner Park, located behind the library to enjoy the Miami County Park District sharing a story and activities about pollinators and pollination. A different storybook walk is featured at each program date. For ages Pre-K and up. No registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• LEPC MEETING: The quarterly Local Emergency Planning Committee meeting will be at 4 p.m. at the Miami County Communication Center, 210 Marybill Drive, Troy.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors can show their commitment to helping save lives by supporting the Piqua Baptist Church community blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the gym, 1402 W. High St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “My Commitment Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• HAM AND CHEESE: Enjoy a grilled ham and cheese sandwich with fries or chips starting at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Try your luck at Euchre for $5 at 7 p.m.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors will have a board meeting at 10 a.m. and a carry-in and bingo at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• NATURE QUEST: The Piqua Public Library will offer Nature Quest from 11 a.m. to noon in the Children’s Department. Visit with a naturalist from the Miami County Park District.

• TEEN TIME: Teen activities will be offered at the Piqua Public Librar from 2-4 p.m. in the Louis Room. A space themed activity, program or movie for teens.

• PLANTS: Plants in Space Terrarium will be offered from 6-8 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Make a space themed terrarium with Courtney while learning about the history of plants in space. Adults only, limit 15 people. Registration is required at 773-6753.

• MEMBERS MEETING: The Troy Fish & Game will have a members meeting at 8 p.m.

July 12

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A lunch and will follow. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• FRIDAY FLICKS: Friday Flicks will be offered from 1-3:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Only G and PG movies, related to the theme of “Universe of Stories” are shown. After the movie, children will be treated to three games of bingo with prizes. Children of all ages from 5 and up are welcome to attend. Popcorn will be available as well as several types of drinks! This event will take place in the lower level Community Room.

• ASTRONAT CAMP: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at either 1:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. for an Astronaut Training Camp. Test your skills and pass all eight challenges to become an astronaut. Earn your NASA badge and even try astronaut food. For ages 3 and up. Registration is required for this event by visiting the library or calling 339-0502, Ext. 128, to register.

• TAI CHI: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for Tai Chi for Me this summer on Fridays mornings at 11 a.m. Improve your balance, reduce stress, and enhance agility and power following a Tai Chi routine on DVD. Water will be provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required.

• PROUTY CONCERT SERIES: At 7:30 p.m., the Friday’s on Prouty downtown concert series will feature Honey and Blue, who recently played at the 2019 Strawberry Festival. They describe their style as a mix of pop, blues and soul.

• BAKED HAM: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be offering a baked ham dinner for $8. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a New York strip dinner at 6 p.m.

July 13

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• SEW CRAFTY: Join “That’s Sew Crafty” for a guided craft at 1 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. All adults are welcome and most supplies are provided. Children may attend with adults and help with scheduled craft or alternate activities such as coloring will be available. An additional craft group meeting is scheduled for Aug. 10. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Troy Main Street Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on South Cherry Street, just off West Main Street, Troy. For more information, visit www.TroyMainStreet.org or call (937) 339-5455.

• RUMMAGE SALE: The sixth annual rummage sale, sponsored by the Mission Committee at St. Boniface/St. Mary parishes, will be in the Caserta Activities Center, 218 S. Downing, Piqua. Sale hours are 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and 7:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday. Proceeds from the rummage sale benefit the parishes’ missionaries in Chile and Guatemala and their twinning project in Dominica. A variety of household items, toys, holiday decorations, and more will be for sale. There will be home-baked goods, a food stand, a purse/scarf/jewelry boutique, and complimentary religious items, too.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

• LETTUCE EAT: The Miami County Park District will hold the Preschoolers in the Park program from 2-4 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. This program is for preschoolers and their parents. Join Park District Naturalist Pollinator Posey for some kitchen chemistry. This program is designed to introduce children to the basics of baking and cooking through science, food prep and gardening skills. Class fee $3 for Miami County residents $6 for out of county residents. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or call (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SHARK CART: Join staff at the Pleasant Hill Library at 12:30 p.m. to see a live Epaulette Shark and learn about the wonders of aquatic life and the true importance of conservation through Newport Aquarium’s ave Foundation. For children in kindergarten and up. No registration is required. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• SEW CRAFTY: Join “That’s Sew Crafty” this summer for a guided craft at the library at 1 p.m.. Participants will be making light up jar aquariums. All adults are welcome and most supplies are provided. Children may attend with adults and help with scheduled craft or alternate activities such as coloring will be available. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BIRDERS CLUB: Join Brukner Nature Center’s Young Birders Club this month as they explore some of the woodpeckers and chimney swifts found the center and discover how they are able to survive. Geared just for students in grades 6-12, with an interest in birding, membership in the YBC is $10 per year, plus high quality binoculars and field guides are provided for meetings and field trips, so no additional equipment is needed. For more information, contact Brian at brian@bruknernaturecenter.com.

• BREAKFAST: A full breakfast is open to the public from 8-11 a.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $7 for adults, children 10 and under eat for $3.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will eat out at 4:30 p.m. at Outback Steakhouse, Troy. Euchre will follow at 6:30 p.m.

• RIBS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a barbecue rib dinner at 6 p.m.

July 14

• FISHING DERBY: Kids fishing activities will be offered at 10 a.m. with a kids’ fishing derby at 1 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

July 13-14

• HISTORY ALIVE: Come experience living history at its finest from noon to 5 p.m. at the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency, 9845 N. Hardin Road, Piqua. Some of the best re-enactors will gather at the Johnston Farm to present an historical timeline of the years 1748 (Pickawillany)—1862 (Camp Piqua). The Johnston home, the Indian and Canal Museum, and the canal boat General Harrison of Piqua all will help visitors visualize a time long past. Canal boat rides will be at 12:30, 2:30 and 4 p.m. Johnston Home tours will be at 12:30, 2:30, and 3:30 p.m.

July 15

• BOARD MEETING: The Milton-Union School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the board of education conference room.

• SLOW ROLL: Bike Piqua will be holding a slow roll at 6 p.m., meeting behind Susie’s Big Dipper in downtown Piqua. Susie’s Big Dipper is located at 323 N. Main Street in Piqua.

• POLLINATOR PROGRAM: The Miami County Park District will be at the Bradford Public Library every Monday from noon to 1 p.m. for a Universe of Pollinators Quest Program. Students can check out books hand-picked by the park district staff. Activities pertaining to the book are done at home. Once an activity is complete, students can collect prizes. Backpacks put together by the park district will be available for check-out as well to assist with the activities.

• MOVIE MONDAY: Movie Monday, a free event for all ages, will be offered at 1 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Each week during the summer, staff will show a full length movie (rated PG or G) and even have free popcorn. If students or parents want to bring in their own snack they may do so, but no powdered snacks like Pixie Sticks or Fun Dip and no drinks that have bright dye in them. The movie will follow with a couple of rounds of bingo where students can win prizes. Parents may stay with their children, but movie-goers are chaperoned by library staff and teen volunteers. Bingo will dismiss at 4 p.m.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for Zumba this summer at 6:30 p.m. Let’s exercise, have fun, and get in shape together by following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water will be provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• MONDAY FUNDAY: Make Monday your Funday at the Troy-Miami County Public Library this summer. Visit the Children’s Department anytime between 9-11 a.m. on Mondays mornings through July 22 to explore the weekly theme, make a related craft, and answer the Question of the Week. This drop-in program is appropriate for all ages. No registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ARCHERY: The Miami County Park District will hold its beginning archery multi-day class on July 15-17 from 9-10:30 a.m. or 1:30-3 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 N. Casstown Sidney Road, Piqua. This series of classes will focus on teaching safety and technique. Equipment is provided. Minimum age is 8 years old. There is a class minimum of three and class maximum of six. Class fee is $20 per person. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• INTERMEDIATE: The Miami County Park District will hold its intermediate/advanced archery multi-day class on July 15-17 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 3:30-5 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 N. Casstown Sidney Road, Piqua. This class will focus on teaching shot placement through fun games. Advanced students will sharpen their skills with more advanced archery games. Prerequisite: Park District Beginning Archery class. Equipment is provided. Minimum age is 8 years old. There is a class minimum of three and class maximum of six. Class fee is $20 per person. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• WILDLIFE PROGRAM: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 1:30 p.m. to meet an animal or two and learn all about Ohio wildlife from Brukner Nature Center. For all ages. No registration is required for this event. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• REGISTRATION DUE: Kids entering grades kindergarten through fifth grade may join staff for Brukner Nature Center’s “Where the Wild Things are” summer overnighter from 7 a.m. Friday, July 19, to 9 a.m. Saturday, July 20. Registratiom is diue today. Bats feast on insects found using echolocation. Come explore the night woods and discover where the wild things are and how they are specially adapted for nocturnal survival. Maximum of 30 kids may attend. Cost is $25 for BNC members or $30 for non-members (cash or check).

• PHILLY CHEESE STEAK: Enjoy a philly cheese steak at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will have the Needle It Group from 9-10:30 a.m.; the center will be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and Mahjong will be offered at 1 p.m.

July 16

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A carry-in lunch will be offered. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• READ WITH PROPS: Students in grades 3-6 will from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library to read with visual props, share ideas, and make illustrations. Light refreshments will be provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will host a quarter auction starting at 7 p.m. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered from 6-8 p.m.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; exercise at 10 a.m.; and Young at Art from 1-3 p.m.