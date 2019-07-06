The Troy Foundation award grants

TROY — Twenty organizations received a total of $189,427.97 during the June meeting of The Troy Foundation. The following grants were awarded from the General Fund:

• Fusion Spiritual Community was awarded $500 towards the food for their Teen Parenting Seminar.

• St. Patrick Catholic School received $500 for Exhibits to Go by Boonshoft for the preschool students.

• Richard’s Chapel United Methodist Church will use a $656.54 grant to repair their Volcan Stove used for their lunch program.

• St. Patrick Catholic School’s Grades 3-5 and 6-8 will attend a science field trip using a $750 grant.

• Child Care Choices, Inc. received $800 for the purchase of a laptop for the training coordinator.

• Martin Luther King Team was awarded $1,000 for the Martin Luther King Celebration taking place in January 2020.

• Miami Montessori School was awarded $1,358 for support students from Troy to attend Camp Joy, a three-day, two-night program in Clarksville.

• Cove Springs Church received a grant in the amount of $1,700 for the purchase of an automatic external defibrillator.

• The Fuel for FISH program of FISH of Troy, Inc. received $2,000 to assist eligible clients for their fuel needs.

• Troy Area Chamber of Commerce was awarded $2,000 in support of the Teen Leadership Troy program where teens learn about their personal leadership style through leadership and community service opportunities.

• Lincoln Community Center established a Community Gardens program that will introduce kids and families to gardening and also teach families how they can grow their own food for their dinner table. The grant was in the amount of $2,500.

• A grant in the amount of $3,950 will be used by Troy City Schools for Van Cleve Sixth Graders to take part in the Kids to College program. The program creates awareness of the purpose of education and its impact on one’s future, financial literacy skills, and career interests and opportunities.

• Troy City Schools was awarded $4,200 for Van Cleve Sixth Grade for the Muse Machine program, which exposes students to various art forms while assisting teachers in integrating art forms in the teaching of state mandated curriculum.

• The Festival of Nations will celebrate its 25th year on Aug. 17. The Troy Mayor’s International Council was awarded $4,000 for the Festival.

• In order to assist Troy Junior Football in keeping players safe and to help them meet safety regulations, an $8,503.25 grant was awarded for the Helmet Refurbishment.

• City of Troy, Ohio received $12,000 to help defray the cost of the Fourth of July fireworks display.

• Troy Civic Theatre will upgrade their sound and lighting technical systems with a $19,218.18 grant.

• Joshua Recovery Ministries, Inc. received $20,000 for the operations of a Level 2 Men’s Recovery House in Troy.

• Dayton Performing Arts Alliance will once again come to Troy to provide the Music Discoveries program, an age-appropriate arts education program, for Troy City Schools and St. Patrick School through a grant in the amount of $26,848.

• Mayor Peter E. Jenkins Memorial Sculpture Project was awarded $30,000 toward the project of erecting a 6-foot life-size statue of the former city of Troy Mayor, Peter Jenkins.

• Troy City Schools received $45,600 toward the initial training for teachers for a new Readers’ Workshop for grades K-6.

The following grant was awarded from the Clyde and Kathryn Marr Fund and the Kathryn Marr Fund

• Miami County Educational Service Center was awarded $1,344. towards the purchase of a new laminator for the Cooperative Learning Center.