TROY — Troy native Rick Thorpe will present his recently published book, “East of Anywhere,” from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy.

With his signature sense of humor, Thorpe has penned a book that tracks the stories of six unlikely poets on a journey to healing.

At the event, Thorpe will read selections from “East of Anywhere.”

“I have been writing poetry for many years but wanted to come up with a way to incorporate my quirky style into a novel,” Thorpe said. “Once I came up with the idea of a therapy group, I ran with it and I am pleased with the results.”

“East of Anywhere” is Thorpe’s first book. It’s the story of a therapist George Samuel who creates an experimental form of group therapy for men dealing with grief. The men: a non-stereotypical bouncer, an ex-cop turned farmer, a quirky programmer, a clever history teach, a carefree college kid, and an antagonistic redneck, are asked to write poems and take pictures on a given topic weekly.

Right before the sessions are about to begin, Dr. Samuel dies. After some persuading, his son, George Jr. takes over. George Jr. is not a therapist but an elementary teacher. The poems and dialogue are revealing, interesting, and more often than not comical. The grief the men are experiencing is not revealed until the last chapter, and even then, there is humor.

“East of Anywhere” is optimistic, entertaining and a reminder of the healing power of art, honesty and friendship.

Thorpe, a 1977 graduate of Troy High School, is a sixth grade English teacher in Hilliard, where he was recently nominated for the position of Poet Laureate for the state of Ohio.

“East of Anywhere” is available on Amazon, where it has received favorable reviews.

Thorpe will be available after the reading to sign books and answer questions. A limited number of books will be available for purchase at the event.

More information about “East of Anywhere” can be found on Amazon, on Facebook by searching “East of Anywhere by Rick Thorpe,” or on Twitter @RickThorpe4.