Miami County’s Most Wanted

Adam Vestal
Last known address: Dayton
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 215
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Black
Date of birth: 4/14/94
Wanted for: Possession of drugs
Stephanie Roock
Last known address: Huber Heights
Height: 5’7”
Weight: 115
Eyes: Green
Hair: Brown
Date of birth: 5/23/88
Wanted for: Complicity to theft, breaking and entering
Justin Russell
Last known address: Conover
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 215
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Brown
Date of birth: 2/18/84
Wanted for: Possession of drugs
Nicholas Brown
Last known address: Troy
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 180
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Date of birth: 12/25/93
Wanted for: Breaking and entering
Cress Rhynard
Last known address: West Milton
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 220
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Brown
Date of birth: 1/26/75
Wanted for: Non-support
• This information is provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. These individuals were still at large as of Friday.
• If you have information on any of these suspects, call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 440-6085, or anonymous tips can be left on the Sheriff’s Office website at http://www.miamicountysheriff.org/contact-us-1/tips
• Location identifies the last known mailing address of suspects.