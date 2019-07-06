Miami County’s Most Wanted

Adam Vestal

Last known address: Dayton

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 215

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Black

Date of birth: 4/14/94

Wanted for: Possession of drugs

Stephanie Roock

Last known address: Huber Heights

Height: 5’7”

Weight: 115

Eyes: Green

Hair: Brown

Date of birth: 5/23/88

Wanted for: Complicity to theft, breaking and entering

Justin Russell

Last known address: Conover

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 215

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown

Date of birth: 2/18/84

Wanted for: Possession of drugs

Nicholas Brown

Last known address: Troy

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 180

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Date of birth: 12/25/93

Wanted for: Breaking and entering

Cress Rhynard

Last known address: West Milton

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 220

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown

Date of birth: 1/26/75

Wanted for: Non-support

• This information is provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. These individuals were still at large as of Friday.

• If you have information on any of these suspects, call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 440-6085, or anonymous tips can be left on the Sheriff’s Office website at http://www.miamicountysheriff.org/contact-us-1/tips

• Location identifies the last known mailing address of suspects.