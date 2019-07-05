Posted on by

THS teacher honored at service

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Aimee Applegate, far left, of West Milton, signs a memorial on Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy on Friday evening, honoring Troy High School American Sign Language teacher Karen Husa who recently passed away from cancer. The celebration included sharing memories of the popular teacher, songs, a candle-lighting ceremony and a balloon release.

©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved

