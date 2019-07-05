Duke Park improvements includes proposed levy

TROY — The city of Troy’s recreation and park board, followed by city council’s recreation and parks committee, will meet to consider the development of Duke Park which includes a possible levy issue for the November ballot at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall.

According to the committee report, the total cost for the proposed park improvements is around $12 million. In a memo to council President Marty Baker, Mayor Michael Beamish recommends $5 million of the project to be funded by the city’s general fund, $3 million to be financed by bonds and the remaining $4 million to be funded by a 10-year 1.2-mill property tax levy to be placed on the Nov. 5, 2019 ballot. According to city auditor John Frigge, if passed, the levy would cost $40 a year for a $100,000 property.

The city released its proposed additions to Duke Park which includes six baseball and softball fields, an 18-hole miniature golf course, three soccer fields and a splash pad. Other proposed components include a new park maintenance building and concession/storage areas in the central part of Duke Park. The soccer fields and another park entrance would be added to the south.

“I am supportive of this initiative because first, and foremost, it provided additional recreational opportunities for the children of Troy,” said Beamish in the committee report. “They deserve fields that don’t flood and recreational amenities that will serve all of our families, young and old, in our premier park.”

Beamish noted the amount request is half of the 2017 Operation Recreation levy initiative which was defeated by voters.

“This initiative demonstrates a sensitivity that we have listened to the residents when they said that Operation Recreation was too expensive, too big, and didn’t provide all of the amenities they wanted (mini-golf and splash pad).”

The committee report included the 2018 park survey results from a survey conducted last fall, which received 662 responses.

The meeting includes a presentation, followed by discussion and are open to the public.

Provided map of Duke Park and its proposed $12 million in park improvements requested by Mayor Michael Beamish. Funding include $5 million from the city's general fund, $3 million in bond financing and $4 million from a proposed 1.2-mill, 10-year property tax levy on the November ballot.

