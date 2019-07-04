Piqua 4th Fest hits downtown

PIQUA — Piqua’s annual 4th Fest kicked off at noon on Thursday, featuring live music, food, vendors, activities for the whole family, and more throughout the afternoon and evening in downtown Piqua.

“The weather’s gorgeous out,” Brittany Van Horn, Public Relations and Special Events coordinator for the city of Piqua, said on Thursday. “We have a ton of activities for all ages.”

Visitors got busy at the free activities in downtown Piqua, which included a ninja obstacle coure, a trackless train, human Foosball, and more.

Kelly Sekas of Piqua went with her grandchildren Harvin and Rainie Bornhorst and watched them take on the ninja obstacle.

Kaylee Reynolds of Piqua came out to the annual 4th Fest with her younger cousin, Danika Steiner, and watched as Steiner also went through the ninja obstacle course.

“I just like the activities for the kids,” Reynolds said.

Food trucks included Nutz 4 U and Kona Ice of Troy. Kids also cooled off at a pop-up splash pad with the Piqua Fire Department in the afternoon.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts from Pack 295 were also out at Piqua’s 4th Fest raising funds for their groups.

“It’s the only fundraiser that the troops do,” Scoutmaster Bill Hegi said. “We’ve got the ping pong ball (game), where you win a live gold fish … The roller ball is a prize-every-time game. The little kid fish pond is also a prize-every-time game.”

The Scouts were out running the games and helping kids and players win prizes to take home.

“They love working with the other kids and running the games,” Hegi said.

The Cub Scouts were also helping out at their ring toss booth where players could get a chance to win a pop or popcorn.

“We’re having a lot of fun over here,” Cubmaster Adam Bishop said. “We’ve got the Cubs doing all sorts of fun stuff.”

Other booths and vendors included Mainstreet Piqua, Piqua United Pentecostal Church, Premier Health, F45, U.S. Army, Gonzo Radio, and more.

The Piqua 4th Fest also included magic shows and other live entertainment, including Noah Back, the Dayton Salsa Project, Duece’n A Quarter, and Summer Highway.

“We have a great music lineup,” Van Horn said.

The Piqua Civic Band performed on Thursday, filling the Fort Piqua Plaza ballroom with patriotic music, fan favorite Sousa marches, and other songs by American composers.

The Piqua Civic Band also honored a local World War II veteran, Emerson Shear, at their concert. Shear enlisted in the U.S. Army, attended the Army Cadet Training Course at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., transferred the U.S. Army Air Corps for pilot training, and later transferred to the Army Signal Corps before going overseas. He fought in the European Battle of the Bulge while in the 87th “Golden Acorn” Infantry Division as a radio operator and machine gunner on an M8 Greyhound Reconnaissance Light Armored Car. He was wounded by a land mine while on patrol and spent time in hospitals in France and England before going to Springfield, Mo. to recover. Shear was awarded the Purple Heart for his injury during wartime.

By Sam Wildow

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com.

