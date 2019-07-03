Students attend leadership seminar

YELLOW SPRINGS — Several local students recently attended the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminar held at Antioch College in Yellow Springs.

They include:

• Eriahna Penkal, a resident of Piqua. Representing Piqua High School, Eriahna is the daughter of Lawrence and Ann Martin.

• Katherine Hanes, a resident of Piqua. Representing Piqua High School, Katherine is the daughter of Richard and Elizabeth Hanes.

• Decker Jackson, a resident of Piqua. Representing Piqua High School, Decker is the son of Jeff and Laura Jackson.

• Haley Krogman, a resident of Covington. Representing Piqua High School, Haley is the daughter of Terry and Jana Krogman.

• Devon Sever, a resident of Piqua,. Representing Piqua High School, Devon is the son of Jim and Melanie Sever.

• Sydney Hogue, a resident of Bradford. Representing Covington High School, Sydney is the daughter of Steve and Karol Hogue.

• Jonathon North, a resident of Tipp City. Representing Bethel High School, Jonathon is the son of Roger and Eileen North.

• Erika Garcia, a resident of Tipp City. Representing Bethel High School, Erika is the daughter of Elena and Armando Garcia.

• Grant Klopfenstein, a resident of Troy. Representing Troy High School, Grant is the son of Steve and Tawnee Klopfenstein.

• Diana Johnson, a resident of Troy. Representing Milton-Union High School, Diana is the daughter of Chris and Jyle Johnson.

The Miami County students joined more than 201 other young high school leaders from the region.

Each spring, select area sophomores from public and private high schools convene at one of the 70 State Leadership Seminars across the country to recognize their leadership talents and apply them to becoming effective and ethical leaders. Student participants (known as HOBY Ambassadors) take part in hands-on activities, meet leaders in their state, and explore their own personal leadership skills while learning how to lead others and make a positive impact in their community. This year’s seminar was held at Antioch College in Yellow Springs, where HOBY Ambassadors had the opportunity to hear keynote speakers Dave Leedy, Diane Latiker and Jeffon Seeley share their perspectives on personal and societal leadership. In addition, the HOBY Ambassadors participated in a variety of leadership activities and gave back to the Yellow Springs community by participating in community service projects at Antioch College and throughout Yellow Springs.

At the end of their seminars, HOBY Ambassadors are challenged to give back by serving at least 100 volunteer hours in their communities. Students who complete the Leadership for Service (L4S) Challenge within 12 months of their seminar are eligible for the HOBY L4S Challenge Award and the President’s Volunteer Service Award. Alumni who log 4,000 hours of service receive the President’s Call to Service Award from HOBY. To date, HOBY Ambassadors have performed over 3 million hours of volunteer service in their communities.

Following a motivational meeting with Dr. Albert Schweitzer during a trip to Africa in 1958, Actor Hugh O’Brian was inspired to establish Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership. “One of the things Dr. Schweitzer said to me was that the most important thing in education was to teach young people to think for themselves,” O’Brian said. “From that inspiration, and with the support of others who believe in youth and the American dream, I started HOBY to seek out, recognize, and develop outstanding leadership potential among our nation’s youth.”

For more information, about HOBY programs and sponsorship opportunities contact Adam Burris, seminarchair@swohhoby.org.