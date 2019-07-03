Allstate earns $20,000 grant for Cincinnati’s Freestore Foodbank

CINCINNATI – Nineteen Allstate agency owners, personal financial representatives and staff from southern Ohio recently came together to volunteer and secure a $20,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands® Grant to benefit Freestore Foodbank. The Freestore Foodbank will use the funding to further its efforts to distribute emergency food assistance as well as to provide wrap-around services to help people build stability for themselves and their families.

Allstate volunteers earned Allstate Foundation grants for Freestore Foodbank by sorting and packaging nonperishable food that was then distributed to local food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters.

The Allstate volunteers are among thousands of agency owners, personal financial representatives and staff around the country working to help communities thrive by supporting the causes they care about most.

“Our Allstate volunteers see firsthand the opportunities and challenges facing the communities they serve,” said Andy Garza, Allstate field senior vice president. “Giving back is core to who we are, which is why we care deeply about dedicating time to volunteer to help improve lives across Cincinnati.”

Freestore Foodbank is one of thousands of organizations this year to receive Allstate Foundation Helping Hands Grants secured by agency owners, personal financial representatives and licensed sales professionals on behalf of the nonprofits where they volunteer. The grants support organizations addressing domestic violence, youth empowerment, disaster preparedness, hunger and other causes.

The Helping Hands Grants are one example of The Allstate Foundation’s legacy of service and giving. Since The Allstate Foundation was founded in 1952, it has contributed over $449 million to support community nonprofits. In 2018, The Allstate Foundation contributed more than $33 million to support local communities.

Local participating Allstate agency owners, personal financial representatives and staff include Drew Cloud of Tipp City and Todd Domsitz of Union.

Grant to go toward hunger-relief efforts for at-risk families