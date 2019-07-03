Edison State business degrees available online

MIAMI VALLEY — Edison State Community College is pleased to announce the Associate of Applied Business degrees in accounting, banking, business management, human resource management, and marketing may now be completed entirely online.

Edison State’s business career pathways prepare students to enter the workforce immediately upon graduating or continue their education to obtain a bachelor’s degree.

The accounting program prepares students for compiling and analyzing business transactions and preparing financial reports, such as financial statements, cost studies, and tax reports, to name a few. As a career degree, the Accounting curriculum delivers skills for today’s workplace and enhanced transferability.

Edison State’s recently launched banking program is designed to provide students with the skills and knowledge necessary to advance in a banking career. In addition to the specific technical skills related to the banking industry, students will learn skills in other areas such as customer service, marketing, sales fundamentals, finance, planningand organization, problem solving and decision making, communication, accounting, and business. The curriculum base of this program was developed by the American Bankers Association.

The business management program provides students with the skills to manage a small business or to hold a management position in a growing and increasingly complex business environment. This program utilizes case studies, group projects, and possible real-world scenarios to enable students to develop and apply analytical, decision-making, problem-solving, and interpersonal skills to management situations prior to entering the workforce.

Students in the human resource management program will gain knowledge of federal, state, and local laws needed to effectively manage the employment-related issues of a company and its employees. Students will learn how to carefully hire employees, develop compensation and benefit plans, create employee training and development programs, implement plant safety and industrial hygiene programs, and handle labor negotiations.

Edison State’s marketing degree option provides students with the skills and knowledge needed to enter and advance in the marketing profession or to transfer to a bachelor’s degree program in Marketing. This program focuses on the theory and practice of marketing as it applies to consumer and business markets.

Fall semester begins Aug. 26. To get started, visit www.edisonohio.edu/getstarted. Financial aid and scholarship opportunities are available to those who qualify. For more information, call (937) 778-8600.