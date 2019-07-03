Premier Health, Dayton Physicians Network enhance radiation oncology treatment

DAYTON – Premier Health and Dayton Physicians Network are pleased to announce that tumor-fighting linear accelerators at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, Greater Dayton Cancer Center in Kettering, and Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy are being upgraded to deliver radiation treatment more efficiently and reduce side effects in patients.

Linear accelerators produce a range of very high energy radiation beams that are directed to deliver radiation dose to the tumor inside the body. Premier Health’s new linear accelerators will feature high resolution CT imaging, robotics, and rapid dose delivery.

“This upgraded equipment will strengthen our cancer-fighting capabilities and enhance the quality of life of our patients,” said Premier Health President and CEO Mary Boosalis.

Ryan Steinmetz, MD, medical director of Premier Health’s radiation oncology program, explained that the new linear accelerators will decrease treatment time for patients, as well as allow for more accurate treatments, which can improve cure rates and decrease complications.

“Premier Health and Dayton Physicians Network, through our partnership, are committed to providing high-quality cancer care close to the healing comfort of home,” Dr. Steinmetz said.

Along with upgrading the linear accelerators at Atrium Medical Center, Greater Dayton Cancer Center, and Upper Valley Medical Center, the Wayne Cancer Center in Greenville will receive an upgraded linear accelerator.

“We are pleased to offer the citizens of Darke County the latest advancement for the treatment of cancer,” said Wayne Deschambeau, president and CEO of Wayne HealthCare.

Radiation Oncology Services – a joint venture of Dayton Physicians Network, Premier Health, and Wayne HealthCare – will have upgraded cancer care technology at six of its radiation oncology centers: Atrium Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center, Greater Dayton Cancer Center, and Wayne Cancer Center.