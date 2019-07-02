Founder of General Films, Inc., Roy J. Weikert, passed away

COVINGTON — Roy J. Weikert, 105, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville on April 11. In 1947, Weikert founded General Films, Inc., which serves a wide range of industries with custom extruded film solutions, bag-in-box systems, and industrial packaging from their headquarters in Covington.

Weikert spent his early formative years on farms and in one-room schools in Darke and Miami counties, then moved with his family to Covington in sixth grade. He graduated from Covington High School, then attended Columbia University in New York, and later earned a bachelor’s degree from the Ohio State University.

Weikert served in the Army in WWII, reaching the rank of sergeant. He was responsible for the admission and transfer function of soldier patients at the 106th General Hospital located outside of Wimborne, England.

Armed with great intellectual curiosity — and with a belief that anything conceivable is achievable — Weikert was innovating product and manufacturing ideas in the plastics packaging industry as early as 1939. As an innovator, he held many product and machine patents for plastic manufacturing equipment and packaging.

For more than 70 years, his optimism, determination, and work ethic led General Films, Inc. In the early 1980s, Weikert retired from the day-to-day oversight of General Films, Inc. to pursue aseptic packaging opportunities. Today, Weikert’s nephew, Tim Weikert, serves as President of General Films, Inc.

Weikert’s vision led General Films to pioneering technical innovations; polymer film thermoforming in the late 1930s, a revolutionary all plastic bulk milk packaging system developed in 1962, custom-made blown film in 1968, coextruded films over five decades, with advanced nine-layer products in recent years.

A “Celebration of Life” was held in Weikert’s honor on Tuesday, April 30, at the Brethren Retirement Community.

To read more about Weikert’s life and role at General Films, Inc., visit: generalfilms.com/history.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/07/web1_Weikert.jpg

Weikert passed away at 105 years old