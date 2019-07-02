Piqua BOE approves assistant principal, project

PIQUA — The Piqua City Schools Board of Education met in special session on Tuesday, July 2, to discuss approval of a new assistant principal and of a summer project bid.

The board unanimously approved the hiring of Joseph Taylor as assistant principal at the high school for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years.

Taylor was in attendance during the meeting and addressed the board.

“I’ve heard so many great things about the kids here and the student body; I’m ready to hit the ground running,” he said. “I’m glad to be here and I appreciate the vote of confidence from the committee.”

According to Assistant Superintendent Tony Lyons, Taylor was most recently a teacher in the West Liberty-Salem Local School District, where he also served in the capacity of substitute principal when necessary.

“That experience will definitely contribute to the team at the high school, so we’re excited to have him on board,” Lyons said.

The board also unanimously approved a bid for a summer project, along with a contract to complete the work, at the high school.

According to Treasurer Jeremie Hittle, with the relocation of the board offices, the matter of determining how and where to relocate the district’s busses and fuel tank system, which had been stationed at the former offices, was one of the final items to be completed.

The bid calls for a project involving laying heavy duty concrete, 8 inches of gravel, and 6 inches of asphalt on the south side of the high school, between the 500 Wing and the field behind it.

“It will butt right up to the drive that’s currently there and shouldn’t go out into the field too far so we can continue using that for the Career Center and the department program that they have,” Hittle said.

The area will serve as the location for busses to be stationed and will include a total of 32 spots. Each spot will be equipped with electrical outlets to allow the busses the ability to plug in during the winter months for engine heaters.

The area will also serve as the location for the fuel tanks for the busses.

According to Hittle, having fuel tanks available for the refueling of busses will save around $15,000 annually when compared to filling up at a local gas station. He also noted that the only local gas station with enough space to accommodate large school busses is the Piqua Walmart, which even so, still poses difficulty for drivers when it comes to maneuvering within the public space.

The board approved the bid, along with a contract with Brumbaugh Construction in an amount not to exceed $811,000 for the bus parking and fuel system as proposed.

By Aimee Hancock ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach the writer at 937-552-2205.

