Piqua beer-tasting festival to move down river

PIQUA — Piqua’s sixth annual craft beer tasting festival Down A River, Down A Beer (DARDAB) is moving about a mile downriver from its usual downtown site this summer due to construction at Lock 9 Park. The annual fundraiser will take place Aug. 10 behind the former city power plant, located at 919 S. Main St., which features a park-like area along the Great Miami River.

DARDAB proceeds support and promote Piqua’s river and bike trail systems. To date, nearly $25,000 has been contributed to local organizations such as Protecting Our Water Ways (POWW), Edison State Community College, and Upper Valley Career Center for river stewardship programs.

Breweries and distributors will be on hand to share information about their many varieties of beer. Nearly 30 outdoor stations are manned by volunteers and stocked with 99 craft beers for tasting. Each summer, event organizer Jim Burkhardt, also known as “Dr. Beer,” artfully curates a totally new selection of 99 types, brands and flavors to delight craft beer afficionados.

Admission tickets buy an evening of music, fire, fun, and adult beverages. Attendees receive a souvenir DARDAB tasting glass and tickets for 20 three-oz samples of beer. Water and wine are also available.

Popular local musicians ReFlektion will entertain all evening and a silent auction of high-quality beer-swag items will take place. Beer tastings begin at 6 p.m. At dusk, the traditional River Fire Rings, floating river braziers created and sponsored by French Oil Mill Machinery Company will be ceremonially lighted with torches to blaze throughout the evening.

DARDAB is produced by volunteers and sponsored by Mainstreet Piqua. Major sponsors are Unity National Bank, McColloch-Baker Insurance, and the Great Miami Riverway.

For details, ticket locations and event updates, visit Down A River Down A Beer on Facebook or downariverdownabeer.com.

