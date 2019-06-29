KSM celebrates 40th anniversary

TROY — KSM Metal Fabrication (KSM) of Troy recently celebrated 40 years of business with an open house and buffet lunch for customers, vendors, and select community leaders.

Formerly Kerber Sheet Metal, the company was founded on April 1, 1979 by Dan Kerber. Initially, Kerber Sheet Metal was an HVAC supplier; however, a chance meeting with an engineer at BF Goodrich (now Collins Aerospace) changed all that. BF Goodrich engineers were in need of some specialized parts for new programs and asked Dan Kerber if he could help with a few prototypes. Many of the initial prototype parts were cut out by tin snips. As demand grew, Kerber Sheet Metal had one of the first lasers installed in the area and investments were made in other technology. Their focus then changed from an HVAC contractor to a manufacturer in aerospace and other metal fabricated parts.

In 2012 Dan Kerber turned the reigns of the company over to his daughter, Kathy, who now serves as president and in 2014 the company name was changed to KSM Metal Fabrication. Today, KSM employs 25 and produces customized parts for not only the aerospace industry but the food equipment and automotive industries as well. Additionally, KSM received its ISO 9001 and AS9100 Certification in 2016 and 2018 respectively. These certifications show KSM’s commitment to quality and excellence that has been a core value, along with integrity and community, since its beginning in 1979.

KSM works to continue to be good community stewards. Various metal sculptures can be found around the city of Troy that were designed by Carole Kerber and fabricated by KSM. The KSM employees volunteer their time with the Troy Music Boosters making doughnuts during the Troy Strawberry Festival and also spend time at St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen. This year, employees also “adopted” a local family and committed to purchasing gifts for the family for every holiday during the year. In 2018, KSM employees had 100 percent participation in the United Way campaign for the third year in a row.

“We are very excited to be celebrating 40 years of business in the Troy community,” said Kathy Kerber “It’s been an honor to take over where my dad left off and grow the business. We have great employees who make this all possible. We look forward to our continued success with our customers, vendors, and community partners.”

KSM specializes in short run production; prototypes, model shop work, and custom fabricated products, as well as, products that require reverse engineering and/or print development.

For more information, visit www.KsmMetalFabrication.com.

